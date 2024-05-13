QuickMD Expands In-Person Healthcare Clinics to Louisville, KY
QuickMD clinic aims to address the pressing need for accessible, affordable, and convenient addiction treatment in Kentucky.
We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to recovery, and we are dedicated to supporting our patients every step of the way.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuickMD opens the doors to a new healthcare clinic in Louisville, KY, today. The clinic, located at 9700 Plaza Park Ave., Suite 205, Louisville, KY 40241, will provide comprehensive Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) treatment five days a week, including treatment with buprenorphine (i.e. Suboxone).
— Rachel Boryachinskiy, CEO
The clinic aims to address the pressing need for accessible, affordable, and convenient addiction treatment for the entire state of Kentucky. With the continued opioid addiction crisis in many American communities, the opening of this clinic represents another crucial step forward in combating the epidemic and supporting patients in their recovery.
“At QuickMD, we are committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care to individuals struggling with addiction to opioids and other substance use disorders,” said Rachel Boryachinskiy, QuickMD’s CEO. “We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to recovery, and we are dedicated to supporting our patients every step of the way. This includes providing resources that meet the requirements of the state while also making recovery accessible to our patients.”
In addition to offering MOUD treatment and drug screenings, the clinic will provide comprehensive support services to help patients address the underlying factors contributing to addiction. The holistic services approach aims to empower each patient to reach their healthcare goals while providing the tools to maintain it.
“We recognize the importance of addressing addiction as complex and multifaceted,” said Zeev Walny, QuickMD’s COO. “By offering a range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of patients, we are confident that we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of each person that walks through our clinic doors.”
The clinic's grand opening is today, and marks the beginning of another chapter in the fight to overcome the opioid epidemic. For more information about ,
QuickMD, please visit quick.md.
