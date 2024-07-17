Acting Deputy Secretary Daniel-Davis Highlights President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda in Massachusetts

Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

BOSTON — Acting Deputy Secretary of the Interior Laura Daniel-Davis traveled to Massachusetts this week to highlight investments from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). Together, these historic investments are enabling the Interior Department to deploy unprecedented funding to address overdue maintenance and repairs and meet critical ecosystem resilience, restoration and environmental planning needs.

Acting Deputy Secretary Daniel-Davis visited Plymouth County, Massachusetts, yesterday where she joined leaders from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and MassWildlife and local partners to tour projects funded by the America the Beautiful Challenge that are helping to reconnect local habitats. MassWildlife was awarded nearly $5 million that, together with nearly $870,000 in matching funds, are helping restore the site of a former cranberry bog; expand aquatic connectivity; build the resilience of pine barrens, woodlands, shrublands and sandplain grasslands; and improve ecological function of coastal pond shores. This large-scale collaborative restoration effort is helping build capacity for future conservation throughout the southeastern pine barrens of Massachusetts.

Launched in 2021, the America the Beautiful initiative set the nation’s first-ever goal to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters by 2030. The locally led and nationally scaled initiative lifts up efforts to conserve, connect and restore the lands, waters, and wildlife upon which we all depend. Through the America the Beautiful Challenge, a public-private partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) made possible with funding in part from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden-Harris administration has committed $1 billion towards this work.

Acting Deputy Secretary Daniel-Davis also traveled to the Boston Harbor Islands with members of the Boston Harbor Islands Partnership, local leaders, and scientists to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing Boston, including the impacts that the climate crisis is having on the islands, and the ongoing collaborative efforts to build climate resilience. The Boston Harbor Islands rely on partnerships to create opportunities for education, recreation, and solitude within an urban area. Eleven different agencies and organizations, including the National Park Service (NPS), make up the Boston Harbor Islands Partnership, which collectively govern and support the mission of the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park.

Today, Acting Deputy Secretary Daniel-Davis visited Boston National Historical Park to tour various projects funded by the GAOA, including the Hoosac Warehouse project and rehabilitation of Building 107 and its surrounding area. At the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world, the Acting Deputy Secretary joined park leaders and Charlestown Navy Yard partners to discuss the vision for a new visitor experience and gateway center that will enable the NPS, USS Constitution Museum, and USS Constitution to better tell the stories of the nation's past for generations to come. The Acting Deputy Secretary later joined a groundbreaking ceremony for Building 107. With an unprecedented $81 million investment from the GAOA, the NPS and partners will build a modern and consolidated National Parks of Boston headquarters and maintenance facility. The project will help reduce deferred maintenance, improve visitor experiences, generate revenue and strengthen partnerships.

The GAOA established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund (LRF), a historic bipartisan investment that improves visitor experiences, bolsters climate resilience and invests in the economy by creating good-paying jobs in recreation areas, national parks, wildlife refuges and Bureau of Indian Education-funded schools. Since 2021, the Department has leveraged more than $8 billion in GAOA funding for nearly 400 projects across all 50 states, including DC, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and Midway Islands. These projects have supported an average of 17,000 jobs and generated an average of $1.8 billion for local economies annually. GAOA’s LRF funding sunsets after fiscal year 2025 and would need to be reauthorized by Congress to continue the efforts underway to address significant infrastructure needs across public lands.

The infrastructure upgrades at Boston National Historical support NPS’ efforts to join the nation in commemorating and celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Throughout the commemoration, the NPS will serve the American people by embracing its mission to provide opportunities for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.

