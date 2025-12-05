Interior Department Rolls Out One Dollar, One Tree Holiday Savings on Public Lands

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today announced a holiday affordability effort that will help families save money, enjoy public lands and support wildfire prevention during the 2025 to 2026 winter season.

Beginning today, the Bureau of Land Management is reducing firewood and Christmas tree permit fees through Jan. 31, including reducing Christmas tree and firewood permits to only $1 per tree or cord. In addition, the Bureau is opening new cutting areas in overstocked woodlands to provide immediate price relief and expanded opportunities for American families to gather their own firewood and Christmas trees. The initiative delivers meaningful cost savings for families while promoting forest thinning and hazardous fuel reduction across millions of acres.

"Under President Trump, we are making Christmas affordable again," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "American families deserve real relief and savings during the holidays, and at Interior, we are making certain that they can heat their homes while keeping their traditions alive. The 'One Dollar, One Tree' initiative is a powerful example of how our public lands can deliver lasting benefits for the American people, making this season brighter and more affordable for all."

In line with President Donald J Trump’s mission to lower costs for all Americans, savings from these two programs are projected to deliver nearly $10 million in economic relief to families during the holiday season and help to reduce hazardous fuels on public land.

Effective today, the Bureau of Land Management will:

Reduce fees for personal-use Christmas tree and firewood permits.

Open new cutting areas in overstocked woodlands, prioritizing locations near communities, military bases, tribal areas and rural counties that benefit most from additional access.

Increase household limits to up to 10 cords of firewood and up to three Christmas trees, with flexibility to remove caps in areas with abundant resources.

These steps are designed to provide immediate price relief and expand opportunities for families to gather their own firewood and Christmas trees, often in places that have not been accessible before.

Residents can find more information about the program and try to take advantage by contacting their local Bureau of Land Management office, by visiting the agency's forest products webpage or purchasing permits online at forestproducts.blm.gov.

