Interior Transfers Public Land to Navy to Support Border Security and National Defense

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior will transfer jurisdiction of roughly 760 acres of public land in San Diego and Imperial Counties, California, to the Department of the Navy for a three-year period for the Navy to establish a National Defense Area to support ongoing border security operations.

“President Trump has made it clear that securing our border and restoring American sovereignty are top national priorities,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “This action delivers on that commitment. By working with the Navy to close long-standing security gaps, we are strengthening national defense, protecting our public lands from unlawful use, and advancing the President’s agenda to put the safety and security of the American people first.”

The withdrawal area stretches from the western boundary of the Otay Mountain Wilderness Area to about one mile west of the California–Arizona state line. This corridor is one of the highest traffic regions for unlawful crossings along the southern border, creating significant national security challenges and contributing to environmental degradation.

The land, originally reserved in 1907 by President Theodore Roosevelt for border protection purposes, will be used by the Navy to strengthen operational capabilities while reducing ecological harm associated with sustained illegal activity.

The Department of the Interior and the U.S. Navy coordinated closely to ensure the action is both lawful and targeted, reinforcing the historic role public lands have played in safeguarding national sovereignty.

