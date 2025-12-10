Interior Advances American Offshore Energy Dominance with First Lease Sale Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act

NEW ORLEANS — The Department of the Interior today announced that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management successfully conducted Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1, which is the first mandatory offshore oil and gas lease sale required under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The sale generated $279,433,757 in high bids for 181 blocks across 80 million acres in federal waters of the Gulf of America. Thirty companies submitted 219 bids totaling $371,881,093.

“President Trump made clear from day one that the United States will no longer be held back by bad policy or foreign dependence,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “Today’s lease sale is another major milestone in rebuilding American Energy Dominance by unlocking investment, strengthening our energy security, creating jobs and ensuring Americans have access to affordable and reliable energy. The Trump administration is delivering results, and the Gulf of America is once again leading the way.”

Today’s lease sale directly supports Executive Order 14154, “Unleashing American Energy,” which directs federal agencies to accelerate offshore oil and gas development to lower energy costs, reinforce national energy security and enhance America’s global competitiveness.

“The strong bidding we saw today reflects sustained industry confidence in the long-term potential of the U.S. outer continental shelf and the clear direction of this Administration to expand responsible offshore development,” said Acting Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Matt Giacona.

The final notice of sale was published in the Federal Register on Nov. 10, 2025. For the first time in a decade, companies were invited to attend the sale in person, and the event was livestreamed for public viewing. Results will be posted on the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s website, with a final statistical summary published within 90 days.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management offered approximately 15,000 unleased blocks across the Western, Central and portions of the Eastern Gulf Planning Areas. To encourage strong participation and spur investment, a 12.5% royalty rate was applied for shallow and deepwater leases, the lowest deepwater rate since 2007.

The Gulf of America’s Outer Continental Shelf spans 160 million acres and holds an estimated 29.59 billion barrels of undiscovered, technically recoverable oil and 54.84 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, supporting long-term U.S. production potential.

Revenues from offshore energy activities continue to provide critical funding for the U.S. Treasury, Gulf Coast states, the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and the Historic Preservation Fund. In fiscal year 2024, offshore development generated $6.5 billion in royalties, $372.5 million in bonuses, and $122.8 million in rental payments.

Lease Sale Big Beautiful Gulf 1 marks a renewed, proactive offshore energy strategy focused on strengthening national security, expanding economic opportunity, and responsibly stewarding America’s abundant natural resources. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will continue advancing the Trump administration’s agenda to maximize U.S. offshore energy potential for the benefit of all Americans.

For more information on today's lease sale, including lease terms, maps, and bid results, visit www.boem.gov/Lease-Sale-BBG1.

