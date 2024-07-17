Best BLUETTI Prime Day Deals on Portable Power Stations and Solar Generators

Bluetti Prime Day Sale Featured Image

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The best time of year to buy portable generators for summer camping and hurricane preparedness.As Amazon Prime Day 2024 approaches, BLUETTI , a leading provider of eco-friendly power solutions, is joining the Prime Day Sale with unbeatable deals on various portable solar generators from July 16 to 21 on Bluetti Official and Bluetti Amazon . Savvy shoppers can grab the best portable electric generators for camping, home backup, and off-grid living at the lowest prices.BLUETTI AC70 Compact Camping Generator$399($80 Off) on Amazon or $429($50 Off) on BLUETTIThe BLUETTI AC70 is a compact and powerful solar generator with 1,000W rated power(2,000W surge) and 768Wh capacity, perfect for camping trips. The AC70 has 7 outlets to power essential devices like CPAP machines, phones, monitors, coolers, and fridges. Plus, it recharges fast via 950W turbo AC charging or 500W solar, reaching 100% in 1-2 hours. It even supports app control and UPS functions for emergency use.BLUETTI AC200L Quiet RV Generator$1,199($400 Off ) on Amazon or BLUETTIFor RV enthusiasts, the BLUETTI AC200L offers a robust solution for all power needs on the road. With 2,400W of output power, it can handle most demanding appliances such as air conditioners, microwaves, and refrigerators. It has a 2,048Wh capacity, expandable to 8,192Wh with additional battery modules for longer runtime. The AC200L supports 6 ways to charge, including 1,200W solar and 2,400W AC charging. It’s whisper-quiet at 44 dB from a meter away, according to HoboTech's real-world testing, ideal for campers, travel trailers, and camper vans.BLUETTI AC300/AC500 Home Backup Power SolutionsAC300+B300 for $1,999 ($200 Off ), on Amazon or BLUETTIAC500+B300S for $2,499($1,200 Off ), on Amazon or BLUETTIThe modular AC300 and AC500 energy storage are customizable power backup solutions for homes and off-grid residences. Both have a responsive UPS function to keep lights on and refrigerators humming seamlessly during power outages. They also support split-phrase bonding to deliver 240V power for well pumps.The AC300+B300 combo offers a 3,000W output and a 3,072Wh capacity, expandable to 12,288Wh, enough to power a home for about 4 days. While the AC500+B300S goes further with 5,000W power and an expandable capacity of up to 18,432Wh. They support multiple charging methods from wall outlets, solar panels, generators, and vehicles to power through prolonged power outages.Popular BLUETTI Prime Day DealsBLUETTI offers great deals on popular devices like the AC180, available for $549 (save $100) on Amazon and BLUETTI. With 1,800W output and 1,152Wh capacity, it's perfect for powering multiple devices. The newly launched AC50B is $299 (save $100) on Amazon and BLUETTI with 700W output and 448Wh battery, ideal for outdoor adventures and emergencies.BLUETTI Prime Day SurpriseFor all products sold on BLUETTI, users can use this $50 off code: PRPD50 for orders up to $1,000. The coupons and code are valid until July 31, 2024.Visit BLUETTI to secure the best prime day deals on portable generators and home backup solutions at unbeatable prices.About BLUETTIAs a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 100 countries and regions.

