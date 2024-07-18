Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,780 in the last 365 days.

FS-Elliott Co., LLC Earns Bronze Medal from EcoVadis for ESG Excellence

The EcoVadis Bronze Medal

FS-Elliott is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and the environment by EcoVadis.

EXPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FS-Elliott Co., LLC, a leading manufacturer of centrifugal compressors, is proud to announce that it has received a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, an esteemed rating agency specializing in sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR). This accolade places FS-Elliott among the top 35% of companies worldwide assessed by EcoVadis.

“We are honored to receive the Bronze Medal from EcoVadis. This recognition is a testament to our team’s tireless dedication to sustainable and responsible business practices,” said Everson De Campos, Executive VP of FS-Elliott. “We will continue to strive for excellence in our ESG initiatives, driving innovation that benefits our customers, employees, and the planet.”

FS-Elliott has been recognized for its commitment to advancing sustainability across its operations, emphasizing ethical practices, environmental stewardship, and corporate governance. This achievement underscores FS-Elliott’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable practices into its core business strategy, ensuring positive impacts on both a local and global scale.

For more information about FS-Elliott’s sustainability initiatives and product offerings, please visit, FS-Elliott’s Impact Page.

About FS-Elliott Co., LLC

FS-Elliott is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing oil-free, centrifugal compressors, with operations spanning over 90 countries. With a legacy of 60 years, FS-Elliott combines a steadfast commitment to quality with cutting-edge technology, empowering customers to enhance productivity and reduce system operating costs. For more information, please visit fs-elliott.com.

Our Impact - ESG Initiatives | FS-Elliott

FS-Elliott is proud to be a part of the Fusheng family. Fusheng is committed to the production of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products while pursuing “solutions through practicality and advancement of brilliance” in the production of air compressors and refrigerant compressors. At FS-Elliott, we believe that employing sustainable practices within our company is not only good for the environment, but also good for business. Learn more.

Traci Lee
FS-Elliott
Traci.Lee@fscurtis.com

You just read:

FS-Elliott Co., LLC Earns Bronze Medal from EcoVadis for ESG Excellence

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more