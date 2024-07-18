FS-Elliott Co., LLC Earns Bronze Medal from EcoVadis for ESG Excellence
FS-Elliott is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and the environment by EcoVadis.EXPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FS-Elliott Co., LLC, a leading manufacturer of centrifugal compressors, is proud to announce that it has received a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, an esteemed rating agency specializing in sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR). This accolade places FS-Elliott among the top 35% of companies worldwide assessed by EcoVadis.
“We are honored to receive the Bronze Medal from EcoVadis. This recognition is a testament to our team’s tireless dedication to sustainable and responsible business practices,” said Everson De Campos, Executive VP of FS-Elliott. “We will continue to strive for excellence in our ESG initiatives, driving innovation that benefits our customers, employees, and the planet.”
FS-Elliott has been recognized for its commitment to advancing sustainability across its operations, emphasizing ethical practices, environmental stewardship, and corporate governance. This achievement underscores FS-Elliott’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainable practices into its core business strategy, ensuring positive impacts on both a local and global scale.
About FS-Elliott Co., LLC
FS-Elliott is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing oil-free, centrifugal compressors, with operations spanning over 90 countries. With a legacy of 60 years, FS-Elliott combines a steadfast commitment to quality with cutting-edge technology, empowering customers to enhance productivity and reduce system operating costs. For more information, please visit fs-elliott.com.
FS-Elliott is proud to be a part of the Fusheng family. Fusheng is committed to the production of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly products while pursuing “solutions through practicality and advancement of brilliance” in the production of air compressors and refrigerant compressors. At FS-Elliott, we believe that employing sustainable practices within our company is not only good for the environment, but also good for business. Learn more.
Traci Lee
FS-Elliott
Traci.Lee@fscurtis.com