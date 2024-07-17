Ramsey County treatment courts to host annual picnic
News Item
Ramsey County treatment courts to host annual picnic
The courts’ team members, including judges, defense attorneys, and prosecutors, will grill and serve lunch for the participants and their families and sponsors, followed by other outdoor activities. The annual picnic celebrates the hard work and accomplishments of the participants of the treatment courts, and this event will promote their positive social interactions and behaviors outside of the courtrooms where treatment court proceedings are regularly held.
The event will also feature the four courts playing each other in a kickball tournament for the “Sober Cup” trophy; activities for kids, such as coloring, blowing bubbles, and other games; and two graduation ceremonies.
“Ramsey County’s treatment courts change lives,” said Ramsey County District Court Judge Timothy Mulrooney. “It is such a joy to have such a positive impact on the courts’ participants and the greater community. It will be so wonderful to see everyone come together at this year’s picnic to celebrate.”
“We are so fortunate to have these specialty courts, bringing multi-disciplinary focus to complicated cases, so that our veterans and other deserving participants have their best chance at wellness through careful case planning and frequent court appearances,” said Ramsey County District Court Judge Timothy Carey. “The improved outcomes participants experience really is a cause to celebrate together.“
Ramsey County’s treatment courts include the Mental Health Court, the DWI Court, the Veterans Treatment Court, and the Adult Substance Abuse Court. The courts take a unique and collaborative approach to working with individuals going through the criminal court system with underlying substance use and/or mental health disorders. A whole team of partners (judges, coordinators, case managers, prosecutors, defense attorneys, probation officers, case managers, and treatment providers) come together to address the underlying problems that eligible participants have that have contributed to them being involved in the criminal justice system. With the ultimate goal of reducing recidivism and helping participants become healthy and productive members of the community, participants need to meet certain criteria to participate, including a willingness on their part. They enter treatment, are intensely supervised and drug/alcohol tested, and go to court as much as once a week. All throughout, the dedicated team members are there to work with and support them on their journey.
Media are invited to attend the event.
What: Ramsey County treatment court annual picnic
When: 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2024
Media wishing to cover the picnic should provide reporter and photographer information to Kim Pleticha by noon on Thursday, July 18.
Ramsey County treatment courts to host annual picnic
Posted: Wednesday, July 17, 2024All four of Ramsey County’s treatment courts will host their 13th annual picnic for court participants and their families and sponsors from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at the Como Park Pavilion, 1199 Midway Parkway in St. Paul.
The courts’ team members, including judges, defense attorneys, and prosecutors, will grill and serve lunch for the participants and their families and sponsors, followed by other outdoor activities. The annual picnic celebrates the hard work and accomplishments of the participants of the treatment courts, and this event will promote their positive social interactions and behaviors outside of the courtrooms where treatment court proceedings are regularly held.
The event will also feature the four courts playing each other in a kickball tournament for the “Sober Cup” trophy; activities for kids, such as coloring, blowing bubbles, and other games; and two graduation ceremonies.
“Ramsey County’s treatment courts change lives,” said Ramsey County District Court Judge Timothy Mulrooney. “It is such a joy to have such a positive impact on the courts’ participants and the greater community. It will be so wonderful to see everyone come together at this year’s picnic to celebrate.”
“We are so fortunate to have these specialty courts, bringing multi-disciplinary focus to complicated cases, so that our veterans and other deserving participants have their best chance at wellness through careful case planning and frequent court appearances,” said Ramsey County District Court Judge Timothy Carey. “The improved outcomes participants experience really is a cause to celebrate together.“
Ramsey County’s treatment courts include the Mental Health Court, the DWI Court, the Veterans Treatment Court, and the Adult Substance Abuse Court. The courts take a unique and collaborative approach to working with individuals going through the criminal court system with underlying substance use and/or mental health disorders. A whole team of partners (judges, coordinators, case managers, prosecutors, defense attorneys, probation officers, case managers, and treatment providers) come together to address the underlying problems that eligible participants have that have contributed to them being involved in the criminal justice system. With the ultimate goal of reducing recidivism and helping participants become healthy and productive members of the community, participants need to meet certain criteria to participate, including a willingness on their part. They enter treatment, are intensely supervised and drug/alcohol tested, and go to court as much as once a week. All throughout, the dedicated team members are there to work with and support them on their journey.
Media are invited to attend the event.
What: Ramsey County treatment court annual picnic
When: 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2024
- 10:45 a.m.- Kickball tournament begins
- 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.- On-going activities for kids
- 11:30 a.m.- Lunch is served
- 11:45 p.m.- A welcome from the judges
- Noon- Participant life plans presented, sobriety coins distributed, graduations (one for the Veterans Treatment Court and one for the Adult Substance Abuse Court)
- 1:30 p.m.- Sober Cup trophy presented
Media wishing to cover the picnic should provide reporter and photographer information to Kim Pleticha by noon on Thursday, July 18.