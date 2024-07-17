40± Acre Riverfront Estate With Infinity Pool in Atlanta Metro to be Sold at Online Auction July 29th
Located in McDonough, GA, this 40± acre estate with unparalleled entertainment spaces will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1M.MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Riverbend Estate in McDonough, GA. The property, previously listed for $3,499,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,000,000 on Monday, July 29th at 9:00 am EDT.
The Riverbend Estate features 8 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, and exquisite finishes including barrel and coffered ceilings, crown moldings, and fluted corner columns. The property boasts a gourmet kitchen, a luxurious owner’s suite, a bar room with hardwood flooring and a custom maple wet bar, a home gym, a cedar-walled sunroom, and a 3-car garage.
The estate’s terrace level is the ultimate entertainment space, featuring a heated infinity pool that cascades down to the lower-level patio, a spa, surround sound speakers, and a service window from the bar room for seamless access. The property offers direct access to the 5-acre Watts Lake and boasts 1,100 feet of frontage along South River, leading to Jackson Lake.
"The Riverbend Estate is truly special, offering beauty, expansive land, and seclusion,” stated Lisa Stewart of Pinnacle Realty Professionals. “With Interluxe's innovative auction approach, I am confident we can reach the right buyers who will appreciate and cherish this unique home.”
"This property represents an extraordinary opportunity for buyers seeking a one-of-a-kind residence,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions. “The Riverbend Estate offers a harmonious blend of natural beauty and luxurious living with an ideal location in the Atlanta Metro.”
The Riverbend Estate is being offered in cooperation with Lisa Stewart of Pinnacle Realty Professionals. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, July 29th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, July 28th, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12539. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
Joy Swasy
Interluxe
+1 704-625-2598
email us here