Luxurious Maui, Hawaii Estate to be sold via Interluxe Auctions beginning January 13th.

MAUI , HI, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of The Blue Makai Estate, an exceptional 5,475± sq. ft. property situated on 8± acres in West Maui. The estate is located 20 minutes from the Kaanapali golf course while also offering convenient access to Launiupoko Beach Park. Previously listed at $11.5 million, this property will be offered with a starting bid of $3 million when bidding opens Tuesday, January 13, at 9:00 AM HST.“From the moment we first set foot on this land, we felt its peaceful energy and knew it was meant to be a retreat for family and friends. We created a place that embraces Maui’s beauty, including its sunsets, the stillness of the mountains, and the connection between indoor and outdoor living,” say current owners, David and Terri Miller.The main residence offers 4,300± sq. ft. with a single-level layout, designed for easy connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces. It includes five bedrooms, with two primary suites and three guest rooms, along with four full bathrooms and two three-car garages. Interior spaces include a vaulted great room, an open kitchen and dining area, a wine room, an office, a gym, a secondary living area, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen features dual islands, a Wolf range and oven, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and quartz countertops.In addition to the main residence, the property includes a two-bedroom guest cottage with ensuite bathrooms and a private sitting room. The separate Ohana House adds a guest suite with a full bath, a kitchenette, and an outdoor shower. These separate spaces offer flexibility for visitors and extended stays.“The Blue Makai Estate exemplifies what today’s luxury buyers are seeking - privacy, dramatic ocean views, and a seamless connection between the home and its natural surroundings. Bringing a property of this caliber to auction creates a compelling opportunity in the Maui market,” said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe Auctions.The outdoor living area is supported by 2,000± sq. ft. of covered lanais, multiple spaces for entertaining, and a built-in outdoor kitchen with a grill, sink, and beverage cooler. The estate overlooks a broad span of ocean with views of the neighboring Hawaiian Islands of Lanai, Molokai, and Kahoolawe, creating a consistent connection to the water throughout the day. Sunsets can be enjoyed directly from the pool terrace, where a 70-foot resort-style infinity-edge pool and spa appear to meet the horizon. The outdoor areas are complemented by propane tiki torches, a fire pit, and landscaped pathways that lead to quiet sitting areas around the property.“The outdoor amenities are a defining feature of Blue Makai. The lanais, pool terrace, and open sightlines to the ocean create a setting that supports daily living and entertaining with ease. It is a space that truly captures the experience of life in Maui,” says listing agent Laurie Lowson, Realtor (B) of Lowson & Associates.The Blue Makai Estate is being offered in cooperation with Laurie Lowson, Realtor (B) of Lowson & Associates. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Tuesday, January 13th at 9:00 am HST. Previews will be held Friday, January 9th, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Saturday, January 10th, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, and Sunday, January 11th, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http:// www.interluxe.com/hi . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

