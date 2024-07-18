Forensic Investigator Discovers Lit Vest Invented to Honor Her Late Police Officer Father Who Also Worked Nights
Late Police Officer Couldn't Be Seen While Directing Traffic
I hope first responders and everyone else who works outside in darkness can get one of these so more lives can be saved. That’s what my dad would have wanted.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hallie Woods is a 24-year-old forensic investigator for the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office in Ohio. Armed with a Master’s degree in forensic science she works the night shift as the eyes and ears for the pathologists who serve as deputy coroners. Hallie often drives out to scenes to examine the area around the body. She looks for physical evidence that will assist in the autopsy and the possibility that others may have been involved with the deceased at the time of death. She also helps prepare the body for transport to the county’s new state-of-the-art 87,000 square foot Coroner’s Office.
— Hallie Woods
Sound a little like an episode of the television show CSI?
“It’s not as glamorous as something you’d see on TV; we all have areas of expertise that contribute to determining the death of the deceased,” she explains. “But it’s an exciting career. I got quite a surprise when a colleague was wearing a new, glowing vest that enables the wearer to be seen from up to a mile away at night.”
Hallie learned that the glowing LED Lit Vest she coveted was actually invented in honor of her late father, Officer Dale Woods. He was directing traffic at an accident scene five years ago when he was hit and killed by a pickup truck. The driver could not see Wood’s standard-issue vest until it was too late.
Officer Don Campbell was moved by the needless, tragic death of Dale Woods. He vowed that no other first responder would ever again perish because they could not be seen at night. He tinkered in his basement until he designed the perfect vest. Its green LED glow does not blend in with light from a squad car or a lamp post. It illuminates the face and is short enough to reach for side arms, flashlights and other equipment. It is now patented and used in 15 U.S. states.
“Don gave me a free vest. He is so kind. What I love is that it’s lightweight and comfortable,” says Hallie. “You can also control the amount of light you want to emit with an easy-to-reach switch. Of course most of all, I am moved that it was created in honor of my dad.”
Hallie wears it proudly since, like her father, she works nights. “I feel safe and now others who work nights across the U.S. can feel safe too.
“I guess my family has come full circle. I hope first responders and everyone else who works outside in darkness can get one of these so more lives can be saved. That’s what my dad would have wanted.”
For additional information on the Lit Safety Vest visit www.bestdamnvest.com or bestdamnvest on Facebook and TikTok.
