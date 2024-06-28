Entrepreneurial Mom Revolutionizes Childcare for Today's Families and Launches Franchises
Drop-In Childcare Franchising Across the U.S.
Parents now have the flexibility to choose the days and times that work best for their busy schedules. A parent may need a full day and then just a few hours the next day.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, U.S., June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Cincinnati’s premier childcare entrepreneur recently held a “Franchise Party” to announce she is franchising her successful Skidaddles Childcare concept nationwide.
Tiffany Lewis took the drop-in childcare concept to new heights 15 years ago. A CPA by training, Lewis had three young daughters and worked part-time. Finding part-time childcare was tough…and scarse. So she decided to conduct comprehensive research and open her own facility.
She asked, “Why can’t parents pay for childcare only when they need it? How can we help those who have embraced a hybrid home/office situation and need childcare sporadically?”
The first Skidaddles in Florence, KY opened in 2009, filling a huge void. Soon after, Lewis debuted a second facility in Mason, OH. Along the way, top tier programs were developed: pre-school, before and after school care, summer camp and extended Friday and Saturday evening hours so parents can enjoy a date night.
Lewis hired staff with elementary education degrees, ensuring that the highest level of premium childcare would be offered. As a mother, she knows how important peace of mind is for a parent to leave their child in the arms of others.
She also asked employees to stretch their imaginations as she desired children to maintain a safe, fun learning environment. Skidaddles now routinely holds themed days like a trip to the circus, super hero day or carnival time. It’s not uncommon to have furry visitors from the local zoo, a clever magician or a kids’ cooking expert make an appearance.
“Parents now have the flexibility to choose the days and times that work best for their busy schedules. A parent may need a full day and then just a few hours the next day. Our concept is all about having fun while learning. In addition to the themed days, kids engage in creative crafts and STEM-focused activities. Award-winning preschool, summer camp, and enrichment classes keep the kids excited to come back each day. Skidaddles accepts children from 12 months to 12 years old.”
Managing Director Holly Nelson has been with Skidaddles since 2009. She holds a degree in education and can’t think of anywhere else she’d rather be. “It seems like we have been preparing for a dozen years for this moment to franchise,” she says. “Our time of sheltering in during Covid caused American families to pause and figure out their new work/life balance. We’ve perfected this unique model for exactly the time it is most relevant to today’s families.”
“This is a chance to empower women or couples to live out their dreams and own their own business,” Lewis says. “I’ve discovered that if you surround yourself with the best, you can accomplish almost anything. Hard work really does pays off.”
Lewis has parlayed that vision and labor of love into a turnkey operation for franchisees. The timing is perfect.
• The daycare industry is expected to grow to $65.3 billion through 2028
• The number of children aged nine and younger is expected to increase an annualized 0.4% to reach 41.5M over the next few years to 2029 per the U.S.
Census Bureau
• According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 72.3% of women in the workforce have children younger than 18
• The projected annualized revenue growth rate (CAGR) in the daycare industry is 1.1% through 2028
“Assuming a Skidaddles franchise enables a person to be their own boss with a reimagined concept that has unequivocally worked in its present locations,” says Lewis. “We are unique in the U.S. because Skidaddles offers:
• Enrichment activities like sign language, magical music, foreign language, cooking and much more. Enrichment programs are even part of preschool.
• Flexibility. Franchisees can offer parents the choice of the days that work best for them.
• Parents pay only for the time used. They never have to pay if their child is sick or on vacation.
• Top quality, degreed and experienced teachers in an expertly designed facility allows franchisees the best staff to meet parents’ and kids’ needs.
• A kindergarten readiness program with a hands-on and sensory-based curriculum that franchisees will offer to ready children for the next step of
education.”
Lewis and select staff will personally offer extensive on-site pre-opening training, branding, recruiting, financial management, programming, signage, marketing and operations start up. They will even assist with site and furniture selection.
For additional information phone (859) 647-7529 or visit the Skidaddles website at http://www.skidaddles.com
