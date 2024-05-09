New Patented Glowing Vest Saving Lives of First Responders Who Work Nights in Rural America
Officers wearing the Lit LED Safety Vest can be seen from a mile away, much further than the standard issue vest.
Glowing Vest Now Used in 15 States
They’re short enough to grab my side arms and bright enough to be seen a mile away. It’s an absolute lifesaver for first responders and others in the country who work the evening shift.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The revolutionary Lit LED Safety Vest is saving the lives of first responders and other workers throughout the country, especially those who patrol on rural, poorly lit roads and highways at night.
— Deputy Mike Salathe, Sanborn County, South Dakota
Designed by Cincinnati area police officer Don Campbell, he made a vow that no more officers or other night shift heroes should perish because they could not be seen in time. Colleague Dale Woods was directing traffic at an accident site. His standard-issue “hi-viz” vest could not be seen with all the LED lighting from multiple first responder vehicles. He was struck and succumbed to his injuries three days later after being struck at the scene because a driver could not see him until it was too late.
In Eastland County Texas Sheriff Jason Weger and his deputies cover 362 square miles and more when they routinely assist other counties. They constantly respond to accidents on major thoroughfares. Many times, the tow truck or “wrecker” as they call it, gets to the scene first. That’s when Doug Knight, owner of All Knight Towing and Recovery, had an idea. Since his staff worked with law enforcement on 341 traffic accidents in 2023, he decided to donate the Lit vests he saw demonstrated at a Towing Show in Las Vegas. In fact, he went on a donation spree.
Knight, 49, and a busy single dad of two daughters, is also a volunteer firefighter. Since he has a heart for first responders he donated 15 vests for the Eastland County Sheriff’s Department, 17 for Callahan County, two for the Cross Plains Police Department and another two for their fire department. An additional six went to his own tow truck drivers. Amazingly, he donated two to his competitor.
“These vests light up a unique green color, are highly visible, rechargeable and amazing,” says Sheriff Weger. “We can now be seen in darkness thanks to the generosity of Doug Knight.”
Over in Hanson County, South Dakota, Deputy Sheriff Thomas Brown scrolled through TikTok when he viewed Officer Campbell demonstrating his patented invention. Brown and his family had experienced some tragic personal losses. He was determined to ensure that he and his colleagues would remain safe.
“I was so touched by Tom Brown’s journey that I sent him a complimentary vest right away,” says Campbell. “His story took me back to why I invented the vest in the first place: to make sure no one else perishes at night because they are doing their duty for public good.”
“Don Campbell’s generosity was absolutely overwhelming. I thought we could hold some additional fundraisers to buy vests for the rest of the department. Then an anonymous donor bought them for us.”
The donor turned out to be Brown's mother.
In Longview, Texas, Police Chief Anthony Boone discovered the Lit Safety Vest at a national police chief’s convention and desired to bring the game-changer to his department. He shared his excitement with McCoy’s Building Supply’s Tem Carpenter.
“We had a remarkably good year,” says Carpenter. “I asked the Chief is he’d like us to buy some vests for his officers. He smiled and asked for five. I told him ‘no; we’ll give you 10.’”
Deputy Mike Salathe of Sanborn County, South Dakota, sums up the rural fervor for the new Lit Vest technology. “The higher visibility makes me safer. They are not bulky or cumbersome. They’re short enough to grab my side arms and bright enough to be seen a mile away. It’s an absolute lifesaver for first responders and others in the country who work the evening shift.”
Campbell is working with departments in 15 states and has branched out supplying vests for school crossing guards, music festival workers and rescue teams.
For additional information visit www.bestdamnvest.com or bestdamnvest on Facebook and TikTok.
Laura Kroeger
Communications Project Partners
+1 513-236-7864
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
TikTok