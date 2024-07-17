Integral BioSystems has Received USPTO Notification of Trademark Approval for NanoM Wafer™ Platform
NanoM Wafer™ is a patented technology offering improved delivery of sustained-release medications including biologics to ocular and other tissue types
NanoM Wafer™ allows sustained release of small and large molecules including biologics”BEDFORD, MA, US, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NanoM Wafer™ as a Sustained Release Carrier for Proteins
The NanoM Wafer™ platform was developed and globally patented to enable sustained release of therapeutics to treat disorders that clinically manifest on the tissue surface. Additionally, the platform was designed to site-specifically release the drug at the site to enable permeation into deeper tissue surfaces. This is particularly useful in the delivery of biologics such as proteins, peptides and nucleic acids, which are susceptible to rapid degradation by proteases and endonucleases. For the ocular surface, protein formulations in the form of eye-drops are rapidly cleared via nasolacrimal drainage, with <5% of the drug actually bioavailable to target receptors on the eye. Sustained near zero-order release of proteins on the ocular surface from the NanoM Wafer™ ocular insert allows longer term and efficient delivery of the therapeutic, as demonstrated in some of our recent data with proteins of different molecular weights. The ability to release intact protein from an ocular insert at near-constant rate over multiple days on the surface of the eye is transformational. The encapsulated protein is protected from degradants present in the biological milieu for at least a week at the 37ºC. The design specifications of the NanoM Wafer™ render the device highly biocompatible with sensitive tissues.
The technology is applicable to otology (ear), intranasal, buccal, sublingual, urology and women’s health applications. NanoM Wafer™ offers ways to sustain release of therapeutics, of both small molecules and biologics. This is particularly useful for the development of improved, next-generation therapies in ophthalmic indications in glaucoma, cataract surgery, etc. as well as the development of regimens to treat cancer and infections for other tissues and organs. This innovation can be considered transformational and can be the platform engine for many future sustained release products.
NanoM Wafer™ Lubricating Ocular Bandage
Another specific product offering is the NanoM Wafer Lubricating Ocular Bandage being developed as a biomimetic tear-compatible product to lubricate the ocular surface and prevent evaporation to alleviate symptoms of dry eye. The “bandage” is wafer-thin and flexible enough to match the modulus of the eye to slowly dissolve into the tear fluids to enhance lubrication. For rapid pipeline development, a series of ocular insert products can be envisioned, to be channeled OTC, or in the 505b2 regulatory pathway.
