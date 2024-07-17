DoHS to Implement Structured Decision Making Tool for Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect

The Project Kickoff meeting on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, will provide staff with an overview of the SDM system and project activities, while focused sessions on Thursday, July 18, 2024, will be geared toward Centralized Intake staff, Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) and policy teams, and training staff. All meetings will be virtual.

“We are excited to collaborate with Evident Change as this initiative represents a significant advancement in our efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of children and adults across West Virginia,” said Jeff Pack, DoHS Bureau for Social Services Commissioner. “By using the Structured Decision Making® tool, we can make more informed decisions that will positively impact the lives of families in our communities.”

The SDM model is a suite of decision-support tools that promote the safety and well-being of children and adults. A series of evidence-based assessments are used at key points in child and adult protection casework to support staff in making consistent, accurate, and equitable decisions throughout their work with families. The SDM system also helps organizations to better understand their data, manage limited resources, and direct resources to families with the greatest need.

“The introduction of the Structured Decision Making® tool is not just a milestone for child and adult protective services; it is also a pivotal first step toward establishing a differentiated response system within the Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect,” said Cynthia Persily, Ph.D., Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “This system will enable the Department to better serve families in West Virginia, particularly in cases that do not meet the standards for abuse and neglect investigation but still require our attention and support. This Department’s goal is to provide a more tailored and effective response to the unique needs of each family in West Virginia, ultimately strengthening the community as a whole.”

The Project Kickoff event marks the first stage of planning for the SDM development process with the goal of statewide implementation in January 2026.