Hobolite Debuts the Avant Max 80W and Mini Max 40W LED Photography Lights
New Max Series extends creativity with innovative battery packs designed with vintage aesthetics.
Our new Max series underscores our belief that 'if it can be imagined, it can be created.'”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hobolite, a premium segment brand of lighting solutions for content creators, announces the launch of the Avant Max 80W and Mini Max 40W LED photographic lights. Available in Standard Kits, Creator Kits, and a Travel Kit for the Mini Max, the new variants of the Avant and Mini series are designed to empower creativity through an innovative detachable battery pack, expanded output, and vintage aesthetic. The Avant Max and Mini Max will be available starting July 24, 2024.
— Helena Bian, Founder and CEO
The Avant Max is a bi-color continuous LED light that offers 80W of brilliant illumination with true color accuracy. This light combines vintage charm with modern technology, making it an ideal and portable light for photography and video on location, in studio, or anywhere creativity strikes.
The Avant Max 80W outperforms most 120W COB lights using its included 40 degree magnetic lens. With a color range of 2700K to 6500K, the Avant Max 80W boasts exceptional color accuracy with each light individually calibrated to achieve high CRI (96+) and TLCI (96+) metrics. The integrated design includes a detachable 99Wh battery pack and AC adapter, optimized for portability and ease of transport, setup, and on-location mobility. The Avant Max integrates vintage aesthetics with modern functionality, featuring intuitive controls, versatile functionalities, and a focus lens with magnetic mounting system for barndoor, gels and other accessories. It simplifies workflow with easy-to-use controls via Bluetooth or NFC tap, multiple power options, and a mesh network feature for creating stunning lighting effects.
Helena Bian, CEO and Founder of Hobolite, states, "The Avant Max is a testament to our belief that 'if it can be imagined, it can be created.' It is designed for passionate individuals who view their work as an extension of their identity, and it empowers them to push the limits of their creativity and imagination."
The Mini Max offers 40W output with a versatile 20-50 degree bi-color lens, outperforming most 60W COB lights with its included focus lens. Designed for content creators needing resilient lighting in unpredictable weather, it features a detachable, focusable light lens providing nearly five times the illumination of multiple lights. The integrated design includes a detachable 99Wh battery pack and AC adapter, optimized for portability and ease of use. With exceptional color accuracy ranging from 2700K to 6500K and high CRI (96+) and TLCI (96+) metrics, the Mini Max ensures true color reproduction. Its magnetic mount design allows quick attachment of light modifiers like barndoors, frosted domes, and color gels. The IP65-rated battery pack supports type-C and DC interfaces, powering the light and other devices while supporting USB type-C 65W PD charging. The battery pack, AC adapter, barndoors, color gels, and frosted dome are compatible with both Mini Max and Avant Max, enhancing their versatility.
"The Mini Max ensures that your creative flow remains uninterrupted, providing convenience at your fingertips," says Helena Bian. "Its elegant design, powerful output, and adaptability make it an essential everyday carry for content creators to light their story with intention."
The Avant Max and Mini Max will be available in Standard Kits and Creator Kits, with the Mini Max also available in a Travel Kit. The Max series kits will be available July 24, 2024 at authorized Hobolite retailers and online at https://www.hobolite.com .
For more information, please visit Hobolite's website at https://www.hobolite.com or visit the brand on social media at @hobolite.
About Hobolite:
Hobolite is a premium segment brand of continuous LED photography lights. Hobolite content creator lighting kits and photo studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over 20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, Hobolite has earned numerous awards for its innovative design. The ethos of Hobolite is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Hobolite believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful. Hobolite products are available worldwide and online at https://www.hobolite.com . For more information about Hobolite, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and YouTube at @hobolite.
