Gamers Guild AZ Achieves Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ Status, Boosting Inclusivity for Staff

Gamers Guild AZ earns the Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ status from IBCCES, following staff training and certification to support neurodivergent employees.

By educating our staff, we continue to expand on our vision to improve our offerings and community support and bring gaming to a wider number of people.” — Aaron Combs, CEO and managing owner

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamers Guild AZ has achieved the Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ (CNW) designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). To earn this certification, staff completed training and certification to better recruit and support neurodivergent employees. Additionally, IBCCES will provide a comprehensive review to ensure inclusive workplace practices are utilized to best assist, accommodate and embrace neurodivergent employees.

“We're proud to be a Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™,” says Aaron Combs, CEO and Managing Owner. “As a company that has neurodiverse employees at every level, up to ownership, we are happy to partner with IBCCES to learn more about professional methods of interacting with neurodivergent customers and employees. By educating our staff, we continue to expand on our vision to improve our offerings and community support and bring gaming to a wider number of people.”

Gamers Guild is committed to providing a safe and accessible gaming space for anyone who comes through the door. From free hearing sensory accommodations, a library of braille equipped board games, and quiet spaces separated from the loud play, their vision for growth and stability are constantly improving.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, commends Gamers Guild AZ for its pioneering efforts, stating, "Gamers Guild AZ's achievement of becoming a Certified Neurodiverse Workplace™ is a testament to their unwavering commitment to inclusivity. Their proactive approach to fostering a supportive environment for neurodivergent employees not only sets a new standard in the industry but also exemplifies the positive impact of embracing diversity in the workplace."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Neurodiverse Workplace (CNW) or Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About Gamers Guild AZ

Gamers Guild AZ is a company based on a simple idea: creating a safe, inclusive, and fun gaming space for everyone. We pride ourselves on being a one-stop shop for gaming. Trading cards, board games, role-playing games, tabletop miniatures, hobby supplies, and so much more are in store for you. We’re committed to pricing competitively within the online market, and most items are priced 15% off MSRP every day. Finding your new game is just a visit away!

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.