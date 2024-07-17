Fenecon establishing first North American operation with headquarters and manufacturing in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Fenecon, a provider of energy storage systems, today announced it is establishing its first North American operation with headquarters and manufacturing in Greenville County. The company’s $3 million investment will create 68 new jobs.

Founded in Germany, Fenecon is a leader in the clean energy sector, known for its innovative battery energy storage systems and smart energy management. The company designs and produces cutting-edge energy storage solutions for the home, commercial and industrial markets.

Fenecon’s new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located at 315 Tanner Price Way in Greenville, will produce, customize and distribute the company’s “Industrial L” energy storage system.

Operations are expected to be online in September 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Fenecon team should email career@fenecon.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“With this expansion, we aim to extend our leadership in storage technologies and serve the American market with our award-winning, innovative solutions. Our multi-million-euro investment in the USA underscores our commitment and confidence in the growth potential of the region.” -Fenecon International GmbH CEO Thomas Goesswein

“We are happy to welcome another international company to South Carolina’s thriving business community. Fenecon’s new operation in Greenville County will have a great impact on the Upstate, and we look forward to the company’s success in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Fenecon’s decision to establish its North American headquarters in Greenville County reinforces our state’s reputation as a global destination for business. With South Carolina’s increased focus on advanced energy, we are pleased to add a company that produces innovative energy storage systems to our family of industries. Congratulations to Fenecon on this exciting endeavor.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Greenville welcomes Fenecon and its award-winning Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The company’s dedication to clean energy storage leverages our talent pipeline all while providing for a more sustainable future.” -Greenville County Council Chairman Dan Tripp

“Congratulations to Fenecon on locating its North American headquarters and manufacturing operations in Upstate S.C. as they expand to new markets. Fenecon is a high-tech German company whose products are advancing the energy transition, and we are excited for them to join the emerging advanced energy cluster in South Carolina. Their choice of the Upstate once again shows that our region is a great place for manufacturing world-class products.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus

FIVE FAST FACTS