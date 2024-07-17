Gov. McMaster, Sen. Graham, Rep. Clyburn Announce SCDOT Awarded $175 Million to Replace Bridges on I-95 over Lake Marion

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, and U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn announced today the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has been awarded $175 million by the Federal Highway Administration to replace four bridges on I-95 over Lake Marion. This award is one of the largest federal discretionary grant awards ever received by SCDOT.

Senator Graham and Congressman Clyburn led the South Carolina Congressional Delegation in securing funding for the project. In November, Governor McMaster sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg supporting the delegation's efforts.

The grant will allow the four bridges, originally constructed in 1968, with narrow shoulders and roadway approaches, to be rebuilt into one bridge with two 12-foot travel lanes in both the southbound and northbound direction. The project would provide a barrier-separated bicycle and pedestrian path.

The project will also provide space for a potential future additional travel lane in each direction with a 10-foot minimum inside shoulder and a 12-foot outside shoulder in each direction. You can read more on the project here.

Governor Henry McMaster:

"The I-95 bridge project has long been a top priority in South Carolina, and once complete, it will reduce highway congestion, improve safety and enhance coastal evacuation capabilities during major hurricanes," said Governor Henry McMaster. "This could not have been accomplished without the work of Team South Carolina, and especially the work of Congressman Clyburn and Senator Graham, who worked tirelessly to secure this funding."

Senator Lindsey Graham:

“This $175 million in funding to replace the I-95 bridges over Lake Marion is great news for the state of South Carolina. I’ve enjoyed working with Congressman Clyburn and Governor McMaster to make the case for the necessity of this grant. I appreciate Secretary Buttigieg and the Department of Transportation for understanding the merits of our grant application. This will be transformative for the region. When people choose to work together, good things happen for South Carolina.”

Congressman James E. Clyburn:

“Today marks another significant milestone in the Biden-Harris Administration’s effort to repair critical infrastructure in rural communities. This long-overdue project will not only benefit the residents of Orangeburg and Clarendon — it will also help ensure safety, support economic growth, and enhance connectivity for South Carolinians across the state for years to come.”

Secretary of Transportation Justin P. Powell:

"Today's announcement marks the beginning of a long-awaited and nationally important project that will transform this region. SCDOT worked aggressively to make this project shovel ready and I expect construction will be underway next year. This bridge is a critical link in the east coast supply chain and connects the communities here with economic opportunity, education and healthcare. We are making tremendous progress to advance the priorities of South Carolinians and I look forward to delivering a project that will make our state proud."

SCDOT Commission Chair Pamela Christopher:

"I'm proud of the work the team at SCDOT is doing. Fixing aging infrastructure is a goal of our 10-year plan and this project will improve the flow of people and goods through our state. I want to thank our Governor, our representatives in Washington and our South Carolina General Assembly for their continued support and investment in moving South Carolina forward."

Media Notice: SCDOT plans to host a media availability next week with other officials on the project. SCDOT will provide further details on the event as they become available.