Cedar Worster Welcomed as Newest State Board of Education Student Member

The Maine State Board of Education is very pleased to welcome its newest student member. Cedar Worster from Harrison is entering her junior year at Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in South Paris. Cedar is involved in a number of school and community activities including Student Council, the Interact Club, high school athletics, performing with school bands and those focusing on civil rights and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Each year the State Board of Education seeks applications from interested public school sophomores to serve two-year terms during their junior and senior years as non-voting members. The two students, one from each congressional district, are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the legislature. They join nine adult SBE members who truly value what their younger colleagues bring to the table through awareness of what is going on in their schools and other networking activities. In addition, the student members are, with the assistance of the Maine Department of Education, Facilitators and Co-Chairs of the DOE’s Student Cabinet which brings together students from across the state to share topics which are important to them and their fellow students.

Also serving as a student SBE member during the upcoming year is Deering High School Senior Phat Thai.