The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently seeking educators to pilot MOOSE Modules and Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides with their classrooms this fall.

Maine’s Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) platform provides free, interdisciplinary, project-based learning materials, created by Maine teachers, for Maine preK-12 students. Feedback on the modules themselves and their usability is vitally important, as we are constantly improving existing modules and applying lessons learned to new creations. In addition to the modules themselves, extensive Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides have been developed and are ready to be piloted for feedback. Educators may apply to pilot any combination of modules and/or educator guides in their classroom.

The Maine DOE is now seeking educators interested in using these materials in their classroom with five (5) or more students and providing feedback about the experience. Educators must choose their own module(s)/guide(s) to pilot and justify their decision in their application. Stipends will be provided for feedback on up to two modules and/or guides ($500 per module/guide) that have been piloted, with additional funds provided for deidentified student work and/or reflections ($50 each per module/guide). All required elements must be completed by January 23, 2026.

If you are interested in applying but still have questions, please contact MOOSE Project Manager Jennifer Page (jennifer.page@maine.gov) and/or Wabanaki Studies Specialist Brianne Lolar (brianne.lolar@maine.gov). The MOOSE Team will hold a recorded information session on Tuesday, August 26th, at 4 p.m. The recording will be directly mailed to all registrants and posted on the Maine DOE website. Registration can be found here.

If you are ready to apply, you can find applications here. Applications for the Fall 2025 session are due by Monday, September 1, 2025. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance for the program by Friday, September 5, 2025, and modules/guides may be piloted any time after Monday, September 15, 2025.

For further information or questions, please contact Maine DOE MOOSE Project Manager Jennifer Page at jennifer.page@maine.gov and/or Maine DOE Wabanaki Studies Specialist Brianne Lolar at brianne.lolar@maine.gov.