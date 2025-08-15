Submit Release
Maine DOE Update – August 15, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE Seeking Educators to Develop the Next Round of MOOSE Modules

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently seeking educators to develop interdisciplinary MOOSE Modules that will align with and provide real-world context for Maine Learning Results standards and existing Maine DOE resources. |  More

Seeking Educators to Pilot MOOSE Modules and Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is currently seeking educators to pilot MOOSE Modules and Wabanaki Studies Educator Guides with their classrooms this fall. |  More

Recognize Your Outstanding School Staff: RISE Award Now Accepting Nominations

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites students, friends, families, community members, educational organizations or associations, co-workers, and supervisors to nominate school employees for the Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. Anyone can nominate. The deadline to submit a nomination is October 15, 2025. |  More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Alfred Elementary Earns National RAMP Recognition for Exemplary Counseling Program

Alfred Elementary School is celebrating a major achievement after being recognized at the American School Counselor Association’s (ASCA) annual conference in July. The school has earned the RAMP (Recognized ASCA Model Program) designation—an honor awarded to schools with outstanding, comprehensive, and data-driven counseling programs. |  More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.

