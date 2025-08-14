Alfred Elementary Earns National RAMP Recognition for Exemplary Counseling Program

(Pictured: Alfred Elementary School School Counselor Jackie Chaplin)

Alfred Elementary School is celebrating a major achievement after being recognized at the American School Counselor Association’s (ASCA) annual conference in July. The school has earned the RAMP (Recognized ASCA Model Program) designation—an honor awarded to schools with outstanding, comprehensive, and data-driven counseling programs.

Through the leadership of school counselor Jackie Chaplin, Alfred Elementary has established a strong, supportive counseling framework that aligns both district goals and student needs. Jackie, who began at Alfred in 2005 and is now entering her 21st year, has played a critical role in shaping the school’s counseling efforts. Her leadership helped create a Multi-Tiered System of Support for Behavior (MTSS-B), integrating clear Tier I, II, and III behavioral supports that focus on promoting a kind, respectful, responsible, and safe school community.

This recognition, awarded to 1,300 schools nationwide and only five in Maine over the past 21 years, acknowledges Alfred Elementary’s success in delivering a school counseling program that uses data-based decision-making, provides both direct and indirect services to students, and leads to improved academic performance, attendance, and behavior.

Key components that contributed to the school’s RAMP designation include structured systems for analyzing behavioral data, like the Office Disciplinary Referral (ODR) and Request for Assistance (RFA) forms. These tools help staff track trends and make informed decisions about schoolwide and individual student needs. Positive Behavioral Supports at the Tier I level—such as Model Mustangs, Golden Tickets, Student of the Month recognitions, and a new incentive involving a book vending machine—are carefully tracked to celebrate student success and promote positive behavior. Universal screeners like the Student Risk Screening Scale (SRSS), completed by teachers three times a year, help identify students who may need additional support and lead to targeted Tier II or Tier III intervention plans based on measurable goals.

Students also benefit from weekly classroom lessons based on the 2nd Step Curriculum. These lessons are often adapted to reflect current schoolwide trends, such as addressing physical aggression if data shows an uptick in related referrals. Small group sessions, peer helper leadership opportunities for fifth graders, and consistent attendance tracking round out a comprehensive system that’s fully embedded into the school’s culture.

This was Alfred Elementary’s first time applying for RAMP recognition. The application followed Chaplin’s earlier achievement of being named Maine’s School Counselor of the Year, representing a meaningful professional goal that closely aligned with the school’s mission. With the designation now secured, Alfred Elementary will hold the RAMP title for the next five years before needing to reapply.

Other Maine schools recognized at this year’s ASCA conference included George B. Weatherbee School, which received the award for the second time, and Hall-Dale Elementary School, which earned the designation in 2023.

Alfred Elementary’s RAMP recognition stands as a powerful testament to the school’s commitment to fostering academic growth, social-emotional development, and a positive, inclusive school climate—one data point at a time.

This story was written in collaboration with Alfred Elementary School. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.