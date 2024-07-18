Steve Parker joins Kleinschmidt Associates as a Mechanical Engineering Section Manager
Seasoned engineering professional brings more than 21 years of industry experience.
His vast experience in the hydro industry, focusing on turbine generator design, and dedication to quality align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional engineering solutions,”LEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve Parker as a new Mechanical Engineering Section Manager.
— Adam Haskell, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt
Steve comes to Kleinschmidt with an impressive background and extensive experience in the hydro industry including project management, generator and project engineering, quality management, component manufacturing, site quality, and test supervision. Since January 2022, he and his project managers have overseen a portfolio exceeding $50 MM for the service and rehabilitation division of Andritz Hydro in Charlotte, NC. Steve played a pivotal role in implementing the global Hydro Management System within his division, collaborating with local management to establish and meet global and local quality and health & safety and environment (QSE) targets, steering improvement processes, conducting root cause analyses, planning and implementing internal audits, ensuring external certification, and providing comprehensive training on management systems and QSE matters.
“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the team,” says Adam Haskell, Engineering Technical Director at Kleinschmidt, “His vast experience in the hydro industry, focusing on turbine generator design, and dedication to quality align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional engineering solutions to our clients. As the new mechanical engineering section manager, Steve will play a key role in the growth and development of our mechanical staff and services.”
“Kleinschmidt is a respected and client-focused firm with a long view when it comes to customer relationships. I am finding out what an employee-owned consulting firm can mean for a client, and I am looking forward to helping our clients achieve their goals,” says Steve Parker, Mechanical Engineering Section Manager at Kleinschmidt.
Steve holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida. He is a Certified ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditor and ISO 45001:2018 Internal Auditor and holds multiple certifications in various project-related activities such as Hazard Communication, Scaffolding, Confined Space, Fall Protection, and more.
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
