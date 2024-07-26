FooDriver dApp Poised to Shape the Future of Decentralized Shopping
Bridging the gap between Web2 & Web3 businesses, offering a hybrid dApp model where the two can coexistDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FooDriver, the first hybrid Web2 & Web3 decentralized app (dApp), announces the launch of its highly anticipated token, aiming to transform every aspect of the shopping experience—buying, selling, and delivery—for all industry participants and stakeholders. Designed to be used massively by consumers, restaurants, grocery stores, and delivery personnel, the dApp can be accessible to anyone, regardless of how familiar they are with crypto wallet payments.
Presale & Listing
The presale for Foodriver's token kicks off in the next couple of days, offering an exclusive opportunity for early adopters to join this groundbreaking project. Following the presale, the token will be listed on a leading centralized exchange (CEX) at the beginning of August. Foodriver has already received approval from prominent exchanges BitMart and LBank, with the final decision on the first listing platform to be announced soon.
The FooDriver digital token, responsible for facilitating all the interactions between ecosystem participants, plays a role in standardizing operations on the FooDriver dApp by providing a common denominator for sellers, buyers, delivery personnel, and even token holders to measure the value of the goods, services, or utility exchanged. The ability to access fiat ramps in areas with developed crypto infrastructure and regulations will also improve the user experience in those regions, allowing them to quickly convert their FooDriver tokens to and from their local currency.
FooDriver uses these earning opportunities to motivate stakeholders to fulfill the pre-set conditions of the smart contracts behind their interactions and roles on the dApp.
The FooDriver smart contract
With the growing demand for delivery services, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, FooDriver is addressing the industry's challenges with its smart contract solutions, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and security. By design, FooDriver specifically incorporates the FooDriver smart contract, FooDriver token, and a B2B partnership program as its primary features. This tandem has the potential to upgrade the experience of anyone involved in the food and goods sector, whether as buyers, sellers, or delivery personnel. It ensures the dApp runs with minimal human intervention, which translates to more efficiency as it allows for fewer points of failure between order initiation and product delivery. As a decentralized operation, it also avoids the additional expenses of maintaining centralized servers for data storage and security, requiring fewer bureaucratic processes and general infrastructure maintenance across multiple locations.
The company also made a strategic decision to launch its smart contract on the Polygon blockchain. Polygon is an Ethereum scaling network that enjoys all of the security and interoperability benefits associated with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) without any of the infamous bottlenecks of the native Ethereum blockchain, such as high fees and low transaction speed.
The B2B Partnership Program
FooDriver offers to the businesses it onboards the lower overhead cost of running a virtual store. Compared to popular third-party apps, which currently charge restaurants between 25-35% in addition to delivery fees on each completed order, FooDriver only charges between 10-15%. It also enables them to promote their goods and services through FooDriver’s advanced tools that help them reach their target audience at exponentially more affordable rates than the going rate at standard third-party apps such as UberEats, Amazon, DoorDash, or GrubHub.
About FooDriver
Foodriver is a pioneering Web 3.0 project committed to revolutionizing the shopping and delivery industry through blockchain technology. By creating a decentralized app that integrates seamlessly into everyday life, Foodriver aims to provide a secure, efficient, and transparent platform for consumers, businesses, and delivery personnel globally.
