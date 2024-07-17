U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company, Announces Strategic Partnership with Egnyte
to Accelerate Digital Collaboration in the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction IndustryIRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S.CAD, An ARKANCE Company, a leading provider of technology and services to the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, and an Autodesk and Bluebeam Platinum Partner, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance whose multi-cloud platform is designed to unify, protect, and control documents to accelerate project delivery and enable remote work. Through this strategic partnership, U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company, becomes an Egnyte Partner and distributor of the Egnyte platform for AEC.
In response to the growing demand for efficient collaboration across remote teams, AEC firms require solutions to keep up with the ever-increasing volume of data and the complexity of projects, maintain a competitive market position, boost productivity, meet business demands, and ultimately improve their bottom-line results. The partnership between U.S. CAD and Egnyte combines extensive skills and expertise in AEC technology, adoption, deployment, and consulting to provide comprehensive solutions and support for AEC customers during their digital transformations.
“By partnering with Egnyte, we have the opportunity to enhance the business impact for our customers in one of their most critical operational areas,” said Jeff Rachel, president at U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company. “Together with Egnyte, we can provide the very best enterprise collaboration and content management platform tailored for AEC firms and offer innovative services for adoption, deployment, and support to help our valued customers succeed in today’s dynamic digital landscape, enabling them to enhance efficiency, productivity, and workflows for better project outcomes.”
“We are proud to partner with U.S. CAD as part of our commitment to helping customers improve collaboration, security, and data governance capabilities,” said Stan Hansen, chief revenue officer at Egnyte. “This partnership presents a great opportunity to enable seamless integration of Egnyte’s advanced solutions into the workflows of AEC firms in a modern cloud-based all-in-one solution, positioning our customers for ongoing success in an increasingly digital environment.”
About Egnyte
Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
About U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company
U.S. CAD, An ARKANCE Company, is a leading provider of AECO technology and value-added services and an Autodesk and Bluebeam Platinum Partner, helping organizations of all sizes leverage digitalization to win more work for their businesses, deliver better project outcomes, and improve sustainability. Acquired in June 2023 by ARKANCE, a leading global digitalization partner for the AECO and manufacturing industries and developer of the Be.Smart software portfolio, U.S. CAD aims to empower customers across North America with innovative technology and services to build a better world. To learn more, visit U.S. CAD.com or ARKANCE.net.
