FinTech Studios Offers FREE GenAI Research Tool for Journalists

Apollo PRO® Generative AI app provides journalists and reporters with real-time market intelligence from trusted, properly attributed sourcesNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FinTech Studios, the leading Generative AI platform for enterprise search, market intelligence and regulatory intelligence with over 800,000 users globally, announced today a new partnership program where Apollo PRO® market intelligence app will now be available FREE for journalists and reporters on a limited invitation basis. This is the first of many partnership programs that FinTech Studios is creating to support journalists and media publishers globally.
“In 2024, we’ve seen numerous GenAI tools introduced that can both potentially revolutionize journalism and also potentially risk the integrity of journalism.
At FinTech Studios, we are committed to ensuring we use AI for good, including helping publishers and journalists increase their productivity, grow their brand awareness, increase their site traffic, increase customer engagement, generate new revenue streams, and get proper source attribution for their creative work, with hyperlinks to source articles cited. Being a great journalist and reporter requires access to timely, relevant, trusted information to perform diverse tasks daily and ensure accurate, timely, and compelling reporting with proper source attribution”, said Jim Tousignant, CEO and Founder of FinTech Studios.
Apollo PRO leverages state-of-the-art hybrid search technology combining advanced semantic text search and structured metadata filtering, integrated with leading LLMs, including OpenAI GPT-4o, to deliver real-time, attributable, fact-based generative insights, workflows and intelligence.
Apollo PRO users can intelligently search millions of global sources in real-time in 49 languages, including powerful search filters, personalized channels, dashboards, analytics and workflows, allowing journalists to instantly research companies, people, topics, regions, market events and global trends. Journalists and reporters can quickly research breaking news, identify market trends and generate story ideas, outlines, summaries, and other output that journalists can easily modify, share and publish, as well as stay updated on fast moving industry trends, new companies, products, technologies, politics, regulations and other important subjects journalists follow.
With Apollo PRO, journalists and reporters can cover a larger “beat” in less time, produce more high-quality articles and reports in less time, and verify all information, sources and quotes via source attribution and hyperlinks to the actual articles referenced to ensure accuracy and credibility. AI-powered Intelligent search allows journalists to cross-check facts with multiple sources to confirm information accuracy and prevent the spread of misinformation, as well as conduct background research on topics to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter.
Apollo PRO dashboards include AI-based News, Trending News, Media Coverage, Word Cloud and Co-Mentions widgets that leverage user-defined “channels” to filter relevant content and analytics over various timeframes. This allows users to track specific company mentions, keywords and people, search relevant articles, and identify new market trends in their beat as they emerge.
Fintech Studios solutions dramatically speed up the search, discovery and research process for journalists and reporters, provide significant productivity improvements and cost savings, and provide accurate, intelligent answers with full attribution citation links for built-in audibility so users can easily check the original sources for context and validation.
“Journalists need better search and discovery tools to generate good story ideas, do research, check facts, and generate insights and actionable intelligence with trusted source attribution links”, says Jim Tousignant.
Later this month, FinTech Studios will also be pre-releasing a new free consumer app, PowerIntell.AI, to FinTech Studios users and selected journalists. In addition, FinTech Studios will be announcing plans to pay publishers a 20% royalty of PowerIntell.AI ad revenues, based on the number of times publisher content is cited in Gen AI summaries and the number of times users click on links to source articles.
About FinTech Studios
FinTech Studios is the leading Generative AI platform for enterprise search, market intelligence, and regulatory intelligence using cloud technology, AI, machine learning, and NLP technology to deliver the world’s most advanced real-time market intelligence, regulatory intelligence, and big-data analytics accessing millions of curated sources in 49 languages. FinTech Studios AI-based intelligence solutions are available via browser apps, widgets, and APIs, as well as enterprise delivery via intranets and Microsoft Teams.
FinTech Studios was founded in 2014 by Jim Tousignant, previously co-founder and President of Multex, a leading online research and financial information platform that went public in 1999, achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion and was acquired by Reuters.
