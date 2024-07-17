ActualMeds Joins Influential Pharmacy Health Information Technology Collaborative
National organization supports improving interoperability for pharmacists and optimizing health IT to meet pharmacists’ needs
ActualMeds has long been committed to advancing the interoperability of health IT for pharmacists to enable more person-centered care across the continuum.”TALLAHASSEE , FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActualMeds, the industry leader in patient-centered medication management, today announced that the organization has become a member of the Pharmacy Health Information Technology Collaborative (PHIT). PHIT’s membership is composed of the key national pharmacy associations involved in health IT, the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs, and a small group of associate members, which now includes ActualMeds as a health IT leader.
PHIT members share the organization’s mission of supporting the federal government’s efforts to establish a nationwide health information technology framework and the development of national health IT standards, including pharmacy value sets, for ensuring interoperability in the exchange of electronic information used in healthcare and by healthcare providers, especially pharmacists.
“ActualMeds has long been committed to advancing the interoperability of health IT for pharmacists to enable more person-centered care across the continuum. Assembling and validating data from disparate sources to provide the best possible medication history, along with potential risks and gaps in care to the care team at the right time and place is a critical part of achieving optimal patient outcomes. We’re excited to amplify these efforts as we join PHIT, an organization which has also been committed to this important work,” said Anne Marie Biernacki, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of ActualMeds.
PHIT works directly with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the Food and Drug Administration, as well as serving on the ONC’s Health IT Advisory Committee newly formed Pharmacy Interoperability and Emerging Therapeutics Task Force.
“We are pleased to join PHIT’s impressive group of collaborators and to contribute to the significant progress they have for more than a decade to advance the development and incorporation of pharmacy standards and value sets within the broader health information technology framework,” said Patricia Meisner, Co-founder and CEO of ActualMeds.
ActualMeds tech-enabled approach to scaling high touch medication management creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, while lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. The company’s solutions for comprehensive medication management coordinated with overall care, help healthcare organizations become more efficient, make quality care more accessible, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients.
About ActualMeds
For more than a decade, ActualMeds has paved the way in automating clinical best practices for comprehensive medication review and medication reconciliation. The company brings a wealth of subject matter expertise in interoperability, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation as well as deep clinical expertise to create seamless medication management for patients and their care teams across all post-acute care settings. ActualMeds’ patient-centric approach creates measurable impact on patient outcomes, reported satisfaction and quality scores, as well as lowering care management expenses and total cost of care. Healthcare organizations can become more efficient, increase access to quality care, reduce employment overhead costs, prevent mistakes, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients with the support of the company’s technology-enabled solutions. The innovative platform with highly structured, precise protocols drives scalable high-touch interactions that result in meaningful patient activation, elimination of barriers, and problem resolution to drive patient engagement and promote adherence. Learn more at www.actualmeds.com today.
