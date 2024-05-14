Zerigo Health and Nextiva Partner to Expand Benefits for Employees with Chronic Skin Conditions
Connected Communications company now offers employees with psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo a proven, at-home phototherapy treatment option
Offering Zerigo’s Skin Health Platform as part of our already robust benefit plans enables us to provide our employees and their families with at-home phototherapy treatment at no cost to them.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zerigo Health, a digital health platform for the home treatment of chronic skin conditions, including psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo, and Nextiva, a leading provider of customer experience solutions, today announced that they’re offering Zerigo’s clinically proven Chronic Skin Health Platform as a no-cost option for employees and dependents with psoriasis and eczema.
— Mark Green, Chief People Officer at Nextiva
Over 40M people in the U.S. live with chronic skin conditions. The financial burden on these individuals and their employers is high with an estimated $60B in direct healthcare costs1, including $40-80k per person per year if biologic therapy is prescribed2. In addition to healthcare expenses, studies have shown that 49 percent of people with psoriasis have taken sick leave to address their symptoms3 and 88 percent said their mental and emotional wellbeing was affected by their condition4. Zerigo’s Skin Health platform addresses these direct and indirect costs for employers like Nextiva.
“At Nextiva, we take care of our own and are always looking for new ways to support our employees’ health and wellness. Offering Zerigo’s Skin Health Platform as part of our already robust benefit plans enables us to provide our employees and their families with at-home phototherapy treatment at no cost to them – and enables us to stay strong and stay healthy as a team,” said Mark Green, Chief People Officer at Nextiva.
Zerigo’s Skin Health Platform is the first clinically proven, digitally connected phototherapy solution that empowers people to better manage their chronic skin conditions, while helping to reduce the costs and risks associated with expensive pharmaceutical treatment. By blending proprietary technology and human coaching, Zerigo helps employees with chronic skin diseases manage their care and minimizes the need for expensive treatments or preventable time-off work.
“Nextiva understands that their employees deserve more convenient, affordable, and personalized care that empowers them to bring their healthiest selves to work – and we’re thrilled to bring our solution to their team,” said Lisa Rometty, Chief Executive Officer of Zerigo Health. “Our partnership with Nextiva is an opportunity to not only help more people struggling with chronic skin conditions, but also serves as signal to the market that smart employers are rethinking their benefit offerings to better support employees’ physical and mental well-being, and chronic skin conditions must be addressed.”
Zerigo’s Skin Health platform’s combines an FDA-cleared handheld phototherapy device, one-on-one coaching, and an easy-to-use mobile app, to enable people to self-administer clinical light therapy in the convenience of their home or on-the-go. Zerigo Health is backed by leading investors, including 7wireVentures, H.I.G. Capital, Cigna Ventures and Bluestem Capital.
About Zerigo Health
Zerigo Health offers the only comprehensive, clinically proven, at-home solution that seamlessly connects people with chronic skin conditions and providers to deliver optimal dermatological outcomes. Zerigo's precision solution is FDA-cleared for use on all skin types, and remotely treats and monitors people with chronic skin conditions using narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy, a proven, standard-of-care treatment. People benefit from the unique combination of advanced technology with personal coaching and support throughout their treatment journey, which results in documented increases in treatment adherence and patient satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.zerigohealth.com.
About Nextiva
Nextiva is the largest privately held business communications company in North America powering 100,000+ businesses and billions of conversations every year with its unified customer experience platform. From one AI-powered communication hub, Nextiva transforms the way businesses engage with their customers. The company's commitment to Amazing Service® and a customer-focused approach has been its cornerstone for 15 years. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva secured $200M from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in its inaugural funding round, valuing the company at $2.7B in late 2021. Discover more at www.nextiva.com.
The Zerigo Health Phototherapy System is an Ultraviolet Light Emitting Medical Device. It is intended for use in localized phototherapeutic treatment of dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, and leukoderma on all skin types (I-VI)
