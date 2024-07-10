ActualMeds to Participate in CMS Connectathon to Drive Interoperability & Transitions of Care for Medication Management
ActualMeds experts to highlight real-world use case to promote scalable medication reconciliation across care settings
This is an opportunity for like-minded leaders to develop a more standards-based approach to exchanging medication data with pharmacists, other care team members, and payers for transitions of care.”TALLAHASSEE , FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActualMeds, the industry leader in patient-centered medication management, today announced that the company is participating in The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 5th annual HL7® FHIR® Connectathon with a focus on transitions of care and standardized medication profiles across the spectrum of care, including ambulatory or acute care, PAC, and Home and Community Based Organizations.
This important track, sponsored by the CMS Division of Chronic and Post-Acute Care, aims to advance interoperable health information exchange for transitions of care to, from, and between long-term post-acute care providers by establishing profiles and data sets for transitions of care and standardized medication profiles that support each of the disciplinary roles involved in post-acute patient care.
“The CMS Connectathon is an opportunity for like-minded leaders to develop a more consistent, standards-based approach to exchanging medication information with pharmacists, other care team members, and payers for transitions of care,” said Anne Marie Biernacki, ActualMeds’ Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, who will be a key participant in the track. “We’re excited to showcase how ActualMeds medication management platform enables pharmacists to follow patients through the care continuum by providing best practice medication reconciliation that has been shown to reduce adverse drug events that can cause re-admissions at a transition of care.”
The CMS virtual event on July 16-18, 2024, brings together developers, programmers, technology experts, analysts, and CMS leaders to learn about and test emerging Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) Application Programming Interfaces and supporting FHIR Implementation Guides.
With a national network of experienced senior care consultant pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses, and medication care coordinators, ActualMeds uses its technology-enabled solutions to deliver high-touch medication reconciliation through its Pharmacist on Demand Service for the post-acute care market. Automated multiple data feeds, validated across all sources including EHR, claims, pharmacy dispensing, eliminate much of the labor intensity of this process, allowing pharmacists to work to the top of their license along with the care coordination that is vital to a patient’s successful transition of care. To learn more, please visit the CMS Connectathon website or contact ActualMeds today.
About ActualMeds
For more than a decade, ActualMeds has paved the way in automating clinical best practices for comprehensive medication review and medication reconciliation. The company brings a wealth of subject matter expertise in interoperability, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation as well as deep clinical expertise to create seamless medication management for patients and their care teams across all post-acute care settings The innovative platform with highly structured, precise protocols drives scalable high-touch interactions that result in meaningful patient engagement, elimination of barriers, and problem resolution to and to promote adherence and reduce hospitalization and re-admissions for high risk patients. Healthcare organizations can become more efficient, increase access to quality care, and deliver better outcomes for themselves, and their patients with the support of the company’s technology-enabled solutions.
