Three polling stations to be used for 11 August elections

MACAU, July 17 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election today announced that three polling stations will be used in the 11 August voting to choose members of the Chief Executive Election Committee.

The industrial, commercial, and financial sector is known as the First Sector. The Second Sector covers the cultural, educational, professional, and sports sub-sectors. The Third Sector includes polling for the labour and the social service sub-sectors. Details of polling stations assigned to each sub-sector are as follows:

Industrial, commercial, and financial sector Macao Polytechnic University Multi-Sport Pavilion Cultural sub-sector Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional Educational sub-sector Macao Polytechnic University Multi-Sport Pavilion Professional sub-sector Macao Forum Sports sub-sector Macao Forum Labour sub-sector Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional Social service sub-sector Macao Forum

Polling stations will be open from 9am to 6pm on 11 August.

The Electoral Affairs Commission will send a poll notice to the registered address of each of those with the right to vote on the membership composition of the Chief Executive Election Committee. The poll notice contains information such as the election date, opening hours of the polling stations, and the designated polling station for the recipient. The notice also includes QR codes for access to election guidelines and a video with a guide to voting, allowing voters to obtain relevant information. They can also use online platforms such as the “Macao One Account” service to find out their designated polling station.

In addition to the three mentioned polling stations, the Electoral Affairs Commission has designated the Macau Baptist College as a backup polling station and will make the necessary preparations for its use if needed.

The Commission has further improved accessibility at all polling stations to enable individuals with special needs to more easily exercise their voting rights on 11 August.