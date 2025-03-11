2025MIECF Attracts Traders from Nearly 40 Countries and Regions and Expands Its International Circle of Friends

MACAU, March 11 - The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2025MIECF) will be held from 27 to 29 March. This year’s event has attracted exhibitors, traders and delegations from nearly 40 countries and regions, representing a significant increase of 15% in the number of international participants from last year. This shows that the 2025MIECF has continued to expand its international circle of friends and has become increasingly internationalised.

Special exhibition zones and matching sessions to enhance internationalisation and marketisation

The 2025MIECF has set up five exhibition zones, including the “Debut Economy Projects Zone” and the “Green Future Industry Zone”, which have attracted more than 60 overseas enterprises to showcase their latest environmental projects. In addition, more than 100 international enterprises from Asia Pacific, Europe and Portuguese-speaking countries and regions will participate in the event, demonstrating the degree and scope of the event’s internationalisation.

A series of international exchange activities will also be organised during the event, including the Roundtable Seminar on Green and Low-Carbon Urban Transformation and Industry Co-operation, where representatives from Belgium, Brazil, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and other countries and regions will gather and facilitate city-to-city exchanges and business co-operation. Moreover, five themed matching sessions will be arranged for buyers and trade visitors from home and abroad, creating opportunities for negotiation and co-operation, helping participants seize tremendous international green co-operation opportunities, and promoting the marketisation of the MIECF.

International experts discussing green innovation and sustainable urban development

Gino Van Begin, Secretary General of ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, has been invited to deliver a keynote speech on “Innovative Green Development and Building a Beautiful City” at the 2025MIECF, to explore in depth the path to green urban development. Founded under the aegis of the United Nations, ICLEI reaches out to more than 2,500 cities in over 120 countries and regions. It drives forward low-carbon, resilient and circular development through international co-operation and technical assistance.

During the event, there will be more than 20 themed activities in which world-renowned experts and industry leaders will be invited to share new trends and opportunities in the development of global carbon credit markets, low-carbon urban transformation, industry co-operation, etc., helping participants track industry trends and explore business opportunities.

Hosted by the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region and co-ordinated by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute and the Environmental Protection Bureau, the 2025MIECF will be held over three consecutive days at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao.

For more information about the 2025MIECF, please contact the Event Manager via email at info@macaomiecf.com or by phone at (853) 8798 9675. You can also visit our official website at http://www.macaomiecf.com or follow our official WeChat account “MIECF”.