Number bib collection for the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K to start tomorrow

MACAU, March 11 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Sands China Ltd. and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K will take place this Sunday (16 March). The 10K will start at 7 a.m. and the Fun Run at 7:45 a.m. at the Sai Van Lake Square, with both races finishing inside the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

Number bib available for collection starting tomorrow

Participants of the 2025 Sands China Macao International 10K can collect their number bib, timing chip, and the notes-to-participants at Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. on 12 to 14 March, and between 12 p.m. and 10 p.m. on 15 March, by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Those unable to collect their bib in person may authorize another person to do so on their behalf; the authorized person is required to present his/her identification document, the registration receipt with authorization signature and a copy of the participant’s identification document.

Costume award to enhance the atmosphere of the event

The popular ‘Sands 10K Presents: The FUNkiest Costume Award’ will be held again this year and is open to participants of both the 10K and Fun Run. Themed ‘Ocean Run’, the award this year encourages runners to integrate oceanic elements into their costume, such as dressing up as a marine organism or in an oceanic-themed costume, with a view to motivating runners to contribute to marine environment protection and biodiversity.

Participants can compete for the award by filling in their information via the mobile app and uploading a photo of themselves wearing a costume that matches this year’s theme of ‘Ocean Run’ and their number bib from 9 a.m. on 15 March to 9 a.m. on 16 March. Participants must complete the race in their registered costume on the race day to be eligible for the award. Ten winners/teams will be selected after the race and each will be awarded a prize of dining voucher.

Participants are reminded to carefully read the regulations and related information, understand the racecourse, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions. For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macao10k.comor the ‘Macao 10K’ mobile app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.