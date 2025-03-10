FSS Calls on Beneficiaries who Have Yet to Provide Proof of Life to Do it through the “Macao One Account” as Soon as Possible

MACAU, March 10 - Old-age and disability pension beneficiaries of the Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) are required to provide annual proof of life. In 2025, there will be approximately 168,000 beneficiaries involved, and about 12,000 of them have yet to provide proof of life. The FSS reminds relevant beneficiaries to provide proof of life by the end of March. Due to previous incidents where scammers impersonated the FSS to send phishing text messages to residents, the FSS reiterates that it does not send mobile text messages with links. Residents are called on to remain vigilant and are encouraged to provide proof of life by logging in to the "Macao One Account" mobile app.

Through the "Macao One Account" mobile app, beneficiaries only need to face the phone screen and follow the instructions to complete the actions. Once the facial recognition is successfully completed, the proof of life provision is done. If the beneficiary's spouse or immediate family members (parents, children) have opened a "Macao One Account", they can also log in to assist the beneficiary in handling the process. Beneficiaries can also bring their valid Macao Resident ID Card and provide proof of life through self-service machines set up in various locations across Macao and at the Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, or in person at designated service points in Macao.

For beneficiaries who cannot visit a service point in person and use electronic methods, they can ask someone to submit on their behalf or have the proof of life documents mailed to the FSS. Beneficiaries residing in Guangdong Province can also bring their valid Macao SAR Resident ID Card to a social insurance agency of any level in Guangdong Province to provide proof of life.

All the above methods can be used to provide proof of life for the Social Security Fund, the Social Welfare Bureau, and the Pension Fund at one time. For more information, please visit the “Proof of Life” page on the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.