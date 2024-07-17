6WIND Unveils Innovative Virtual Host Based Router (vHBR) to Transform Telco Networks
EINPresswire.com/ -- 6WIND, a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and secure network solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new Virtual Host Based Router (vHBR). This groundbreaking networking solution is designed to meet the high demands of Communications Service Providers (CSPs), providing exceptional performance, scalability, and security within Kubernetes environments.
Cloud platforms are crucial for modern CSPs, offering the flexibility, scalability, and efficiency needed to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the digital era. These platforms enable service providers to dynamically allocate resources, improve network resilience, and support advanced technologies such as 5G, IoT, and edge computing.
Host based routing offers significant advantages in cloud platforms by providing granular control and flexibility over network traffic management. By decoupling routing decisions from physical network infrastructure, host-based routing supports scalability and agility in cloud environments, where workloads and demands can widely vary.
The 6WIND vHBR is designed to facilitate the cloud-native transformation of service providers' networks. It provides routing capabilities at the host level of Kubernetes nodes, enhancing network security through finer-grained access controls and network segment isolation. This is essential for protecting sensitive data and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
The 6WIND vHBR addresses the unique requirements of Telco workload Cloud-Native Functions (CNFs) that Kubernetes cannot natively support. By seamlessly integrating within Kubernetes clusters, vHBR enhances network agility and efficiency, ensuring Telco-grade performance and reliability.
Key Benefits of 6WIND's vHBR:
- Kubernetes Integration: Seamlessly deploy and manage vHBR within Kubernetes clusters, enhancing your network’s agility and efficiency.
- Accelerated Data Plane: Our proprietary accelerated data plane technology ensures unmatched performance, delivering high throughput and low latency essential for Telco applications.
- Telco-Grade Performance: Achieve high throughput and low latency, ensuring superior performance for demanding Telco workloads.
- Scalability: Effortlessly scale your network to meet increasing demands, leveraging Kubernetes for automated scaling and management.
- Enhanced Security: Protect your network with advanced security features, including network isolation via VRF support, firewall capabilities, and robust access controls (ACL).
- Comprehensive Management: Utilize intuitive management tools and APIs to simplify operations and automate network functions.
Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND, commented, "This new offering from 6WIND is a game changer. Our vHBR addresses the unique requirements of Telco workload Cloud-Native Functions (CNFs) that Kubernetes cannot natively support. By seamlessly integrating within Kubernetes clusters, vHBR enhances network agility and efficiency, ensuring Telco-grade performance and reliability. We are excited to help CSPs globally with this innovative solution”.
For more information about how the 6WIND vHBR can benefit your organization, please visit 6WIND vHBR.
About 6WIND
6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Secure networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.
6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases, delivering the lowest TCO in the market.
6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.
Neelam Bahal
YouTube