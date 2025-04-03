6WIND Secures Dense Air’s Neutral Host Solution with Cutting-Edge Virtualized Network Solutions

Virtualized & Cloud-Native Networking Software Solutions

Security is a non-negotiable foundation for our Neutral Host services. 6WIND’s vSecGW stands out as the best security gateway solution on the market.” — Andy Hobbs, Chief Technology Officer at Dense Air.

PARIS, FRANCE, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance virtualized and secure networking software solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with Dense Air , delivering virtual security and routing solutions to power and protect their next-generation Neutral Host offering.Dense Air is a neutral host-as-a-service provider pioneering shared infrastructure and Neutral Host solutions to extend and enhance mobile coverage and capacity, especially in hard-to-serve areas. Their approach helps MNOs accelerate 5G deployments while improving the economics of connectivity. www.denseair.net As part of this collaboration, 6WIND provides its virtual Security Gateway (vSecGW) to secure Dense Air’s Neutral Host infrastructure. This solution plays a critical role in safeguarding communications between the Distributed Unit (DU) and Centralized Unit (CU) Radio Access Network (RAN) components, while also ensuring secure connectivity to the individual Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that Dense Air serves.Dense Air’s Neutral Host solution enables high-quality mobile connectivity in venues and locations where providing consistent service has traditionally been challenging. These areas, often characterized by transitory traffic and variable demand, present difficult business cases for MNOs to deploy their own dedicated infrastructure. Dense Air solves this by offering a shared, cost-effective solution that allows multiple MNOs to deliver high-performance services without the overhead of individual deployments.In addition to vSecGW, 6WIND also provides its virtual Customer Site Router (vCSR) solution to Dense Air, enabling scalable, secure, and flexible connectivity at the edge.“Security is a non-negotiable foundation for our Neutral Host services,” said Andy Hobbs, Chief Technology Officer at Dense Air. “6WIND’s vSecGW stands out as the best security gateway solution on the market. Its performance, scalability, and reliability give us the confidence to deliver seamless, secure connectivity to our MNO partners in even the most challenging environments.”“We’re excited to support Dense Air in building a more connected future with secure, virtualized networking,” said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND. “Our solutions are designed to meet the high performance and security demands of modern telecom environments, and this deployment with Dense Air reflects our commitment to supporting innovative approaches like Neutral Host.”This collaboration underscores 6WIND's commitment to innovative, secure, and scalable networking solutions, empowering operators to expand coverage and improve service quality efficiently.About 6WIND6WIND leads the way in virtualized and cloud-native networking software solutions. Specializing in high-performance and efficiency, 6WIND’s products enable service providers and enterprises to build and manage efficient, scalable, secure, and sustainable networks. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services, AI-RAN Enablement and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse use cases.6WIND’s software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises. With a constant commitment to innovation, 6WIND enables its customers to embrace the new AI era and meet the evolving demands of the digital landscape.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore.

Dense Air shares their collaboration with 6WIND

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.