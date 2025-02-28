EOLO Selects 6WIND to contribute in building Europe’s First 5G Standalone mmWave FWA Network

Virtualized, Cloud-Native & Secure Networking Software Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance virtualized and secure networking software solutions, is excited to announce its selection by EOLO, Italy’s premier fixed wireless broadband provider, to support the development of EOLO’s cutting-edge 5G network. This collaboration aims to deliver ultra-fast 1 Gbps Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services, helping bridge digital divide and digital speed divide in underserved Italian communities.EOLO is undertaking a major project to upgrade its infrastructure, focusing on areas that are not yet covered by fiber connectivity. The initiative involves deploying a state-of-the-art 5G Standalone (SA) mmWave network, to enhance connectivity and expand access to high-speed internet access across Italy.At the core of this transformative project, 6WIND’s advanced virtualized User Plane Function ( UPF ) will be deployed as a distributed UPF (dUPF) and will work in tandem with Mavenir's Session Management Function (SMF) within EOLO’s 5G Core Network. The solution will also leverage complementary technologies from key industry leaders such as Nokia, ZTE to deliver a robust, high-performance network infrastructure and Thales eSIM solution.6WIND’s dUPF architecture ensures high scalability and enhanced performance, enabling efficient data routing and management across multiple network locations. This setup is critical for maintaining low latency and high throughput, ensuring the delivery of gigabit-speed connectivity to EOLO’s customers.Guido Garrone, CEO of EOLO S.p.A., highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "The infrastructure we are building together will complement fiber coverage and play a crucial role in expanding network capabilities, supporting future growth and providing Italy with much-needed connectivity.”6WIND’s CEO, Julien Dahan, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are honored to be selected by EOLO for this groundbreaking project. This partnership underscores our commitment to deliver scalable and efficient networking solutions that pave the way for the future of connectivity.”This collaboration reinforces EOLO’s strategic vision to enhance Italy’s digital infrastructure, ensuring even the most remote areas gain access to reliable, high-speed internet services.About 6WIND6WIND leads the way in Virtualized, Cloud Native and Secure networking solutions, offering robust, high performance, resource-efficient, Cloud Ready, and high scalability. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services, AI-RAN Enablement and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse use cases.6WIND's software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises, empowering them to replace costly hardware and deliver new AI network services. Our virtualized networking software solutions deliver services for routing and security, delivering unmatched TCO in the market.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore.About EOLOEOLO is a national telecommunications operator, leader in ultra-broadband wireless (FWA) for residential and business markets. It ensures high-quality access to Ultra Broadband focusing on areas affected by digital divide. EOLO is a Benefit Corporation and the first Italian telecommunications company to achieve B Corp certification. It covers over 7,000 municipalities with more than 4,100 BTS (radio transmitters). EOLO connects 700.000 households including 116,000 businesses, public administrations, and professionals. The company relies on a network of over 17,000 individuals, including collaborators, technical installers, and commercial partners across the territory.More information about EOLO’s services is available at www.eolo.it

