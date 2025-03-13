6WIND & Dell Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Cutting-Edge Networking Solutions for Communication SPs and Enterprises

Virtualized & Cloud-Native Networking Software Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a global leader in virtualized networking software, has announced a strategic collaboration with Dell Technologies to provide advanced networking solutions tailored for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprises. This partnership, enabled through Dell Technologies’ OEM Solutions program, introduces the “6WIND Solution Powered by Dell Technologies,” a cutting-edge combination of Dell’s infrastructure and 6WIND’s Virtual Service Router (VSR) solutions.Under this agreement, Dell Technologies will provide 6WIND’s VSR solutions as part of its product portfolio, giving CSPs seamless access to infrastructure paired with cutting-edge virtualized networking functions.This joint solution is designed to unlock unmatched efficiency and simplify the deployment of advanced network solutions, enabling enterprises and CSPs to meet the growing demand for broadband access, mobile network security, and secure B2B services. By leveraging Dell PowerEdge servers as hosts for 6WIND’s VSR use cases - organizations can address networking challenges with sustainable, scalable, and competitive solutions.Key Benefits of the Collaboration:• Seamless Deployment & Reduced Time to Value – The integration of Dell’s robust infrastructure with 6WIND’s software ensures rapid deployment and optimized performance.• Expanded Market Reach – Dell’s resellers, partners, and distributors can now directly access and order the 6WIND solution, streamlining procurement and adoption.• Comprehensive Networking Use Cases – The is ideal for broadband access, mobile network security, and B2B connectivity, addressing critical networking needs in modern communication infrastructures.• Global Scalability & Sustainability – Reinforcing both companies’ commitment to sustainable, scalable networking solutions that drive long-term solution efficiency and innovation for organizations worldwide.Executive Perspectives:"We are thrilled to announce the strategic collaboration with 6WIND, which brings unmatched advancements in virtualized networking to CSPs and enterprises, helping them build innovative, agile, and sustainable communication infrastructure," said Sanjay Tyagi, Vice President and General Manager - OEM Solutions EMEA at Dell Technologies.“This collaboration represents a major leap in transforming networking landscapes by integrating 6WIND’s advanced virtualized network functions with the power of Dell PowerEdge servers. Together, we are accelerating the deployment of next-generation networks, providing organizations with highly competitive, scalable, and efficient solutions that seamlessly support their evolving cloud networking transformation needs,” said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND.About 6WIND6WIND leads the way in Virtualized, Cloud Native and Secure networking solutions, offering robust, high-performance, resource-efficient, Cloud Ready, and high scalability. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services, AI-RAN Enablement and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse use cases.6WIND's software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises, empowering them to replace costly hardware and deliver new AI network services. Our virtualized networking software solutions deliver services for routing and security, delivering unmatched TCO in the market.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore.For more information about 6WIND please visit 6WIND's official website.

