TURNIP VEGAN HAS A HUGE TASTE OF ONLINE SUCCESS

UK, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TWO television documentaries and a weekend of excess in Las Vegas were the catalysts which helped one of social media’s most successful online vegan cooks transform his life.

Todd Anderson, aka Turnip Vegan, has amassed more than 700k followers on Instagram, who love his laid back approach to plant based recipes.

And the California-based self-taught chef, who now works as a full time content creator, has reached the pinnacle of an eight year journey of change after publishing his very first cookbook.

Todd, originally from San Diego but now living in Joshua Tree, used to work in the music industry.

“I found myself in a really toxic world and after going to Las Vegas one weekend I woke up with the worst hangover I had ever experienced,” he said.

“I was flicking through the tv and I came across a documentary called Food Choices. If it had been called vegan or plant based choices I wouldn’t have watched it, but because I didn’t really know what it was about, I thought I’d see.”

The groundbreaking programme highlighted the impact that food choices make on people’s health and the planet in general.

“After watching I decided to try a plant based diet for a weekend and after that I was so full of energy I just kept going,” said Todd.

“I think my family and friends were worried that I was just going to be living on salad so I had to reassure them there was no need for them to feel sorry for me!”

At the time Todd was still living in San Diego where he ran a café with his fiancée where he helped to create the menu.

It was this that was the starting point for Todd’s interest in cooking, where he wanted to “open people’s minds about other possible choices of food.”

It was another documentary that helped him hone his creativity – this time highlighting an ingredient which he previously had disliked.

“In my first three years of being a vegan I didn’t like mushrooms at all and then I watched a film called Fantastic Fungi,” he said.

“And that really started to get my interested in them, so much so that I now want to help people grow mushrooms at home.”

Not surprisingly, Todd’s first cookbook – published by Found which works exclusively with online creators to turn their content into books – is called It’s All About Plantz and Mushroomz – featuring 50 of his best loved recipes.

And in fact the first book has been such a hit, Todd is now working on his second book, which is due to be released in August.

“The next book will show how I have taken my cooking to the next level and I can’t wait for people to share in the next stage of my adventure,” he said.

“The first one was such a joyful experience, with all the people who are special to me getting involved with everything from the photography to the illustrations on the cover.

“My aim is to show people that a plant based lifestyle can make a such difference to our lives and our health.”

