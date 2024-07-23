CivilGEO Software Is the Top Choice For 80% of Civil Engineers
CivilGEO is recognized as leader in the Best Civil Engineering Design Software category in the G2 Summer 2024 Grid® Reports.MIDDLETON, WI, US, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CivilGEO, a civil engineering software company, proudly announces its recognition as leader in the Best Civil Engineering Design Software category in the G2 Summer 2024 Grid® Report. CivilGEO’s software products, GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS, were awarded a total of 35 badges including “Best Support,” “High Performer,” and “Best Relationship”. This recognition confirms CivilGEO's position as a prominent provider of innovative water resource engineering design solutions.
G2 quarterly reports are based on verified feedback from customers based on user reviews highlighting software quality, innovation, and customer service. Users offer genuine insights into the software, highlighting both strengths and weaknesses, willingness to recommend to others, and how effectively the software addresses real-world challenges.
In the latest report, GeoHECRAS achieved outstanding ratings of 9.8 for customer support and 9.4 for ease of use, while GeoHECHMS received top ratings of 9.8 for customer support and 9.1 for ease of use. With these notable ratings, both software products have claimed the top two spots in the Civil Engineering Design Software category on G2.
"CivilGEO has simplified hydraulic analysis with remarkable efficiency. Its user-friendly interface and robust geographic tools have helped us expedite tasks and reduce project timelines significantly compared to traditional methods. CivilGEO's software are specifically tailored to the essential tools utilized by our water resources engineers, ensuring that we can deliver high-quality results with greater accuracy and reliability," said Michael C. Newman, P.E., Senior Project Manager at KPA Engineers.
CivilGEO software’s user-friendly interface and its reliable round-the-clock technical support have made it the top choice for over 80% of water resource engineers. For more information about CivilGEO and its award-winning software solutions, click here.
About CivilGEO, Inc.:
CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Middleton, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.
