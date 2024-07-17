Tap To Review Announce Launch of New Website

London, England – Tap To Review, a top distributor of business review collection products, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, which has been optimised to showcase its extensive array of review accelerator products better and offer a more user-friendly experience.

With the recent release of its latest review tool, Tap To Review’s new website has been designed to represent the innovative and state-of-the-art style of its sleek products while offering visitors a more enhanced and engaging experience. Opting for eye-catching videos and easy-to-navigate categories offering the most relevant information, the review specialists’ updated website provides a fresh, vibrant look with increased functionality.

“It is our goal to become your digital Swiss army knife,” said a spokesperson for Tap To Review. “With our business review cards, stands, and stickers acting as different pieces of a larger multitool, we help streamline the challenges involved with collecting reviews while optimising your online presence so that you can focus on the day-to-day running of your business.”

Tap To Review allows local business owners to collect more genuine customer reviews to control their reputation management than ever before. From utilising NFC (Near Field Communication) embedded technology to enable seamless reviews from smartphones to eye-catching products that streamline the review process and boost SEO (Search Engine Optimisation), the highly-rated online marketing agency delivers cutting-edge business review collection tools to rise above the competition.

Catering to businesses in an array of industries, such as retailers, hotels and restaurants in the hospitality sector, and health and beauty businesses, as well as professional companies in the home service sector, some of Tap To Review’s most popular customer engagement and review products include:

Google Review Cards: The new Google Review Cards by the premier provider of contactless business review solutions are the ultimate tool to boost online customer feedback and the rate at which businesses can collect reviews to increase their company’s awareness, trust and local SEO rankings.

NFC Business Review Stands: Tap To Review’s NFC Business Review Stands can be strategically positioned within a business to empower customers to deliver real-time reviews and ratings with minimal effort.

NFC Business Review Stickers: From facilitating secure and convenient payments to providing valuable feedback for a business, NFC Business Review Stickers are innovative tools to enhance customer engagement.

NFC Business Review Mobile Stickers: The sleek and portable Business Review Mobile Stickers enable customers to conveniently access review platforms such as Google Reviews, Yelp, or TripAdvisor with just one tap from their smartphone to leave feedback, share experiences, and rate a business.

Whether it is to boost a business’s local SEO ranking or build a trustworthy reputation to increase online credibility, Tap To Review and its top-selling review accelerator tools have earned an impressive reputation as industry leaders.

Tap To Review encourages businesses in the UK to book a call with its discovery team today to find out how the review experts can optimise their online presence and help their business soar online.

Tap To Review is an online marketing agency that, through its innovative selection of business review collection products, including review cards, stands, and stickers supercharged by NFC technology, helps businesses across a wide range of industries collect and manage the reviews they need to boost their visibility online and increase revenue fast.

To learn more about Tap To Review and the launch of its new website, please visit https://taptoreview.co.uk/.

