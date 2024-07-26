iLamp Florida Acquires Exclusive License for iLamp Technology from Conflow Power Group

iLamp Smart Streetlight iLamp Florida

Transforming Florida's Streets with iLamp, The Smart, Safe, and Sustainable Lighting Solution.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLamp Florida is proud to announce the acquisition of the exclusive license and comprehensive rights to manufacture, sell, distribute, install and maintain iLamp, as well as run the iLamp app and module stores and Power as a Service contracts for iLamp technology in Florida from Conflow Power Group. This strategic move aims to revolutionize the safety and energy security of sidewalks, streets, roads, and neighborhoods across the state.

Lyndell Parks, CEO of iLamp Florida, an accomplished sales professional and insurance industry expert with a background in financial services and construction, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition:

"We are thrilled to bring iLamp’ s innovative and transformative technology to Florida. Our mission is to improve the safety of our communities while providing more energy security. With iLamp, we can make a significant impact on reducing accidents and crime, while enhancing public safety. This is just the beginning of a brighter future for Florida's streets and neighborhoods."

Sylvia Wilson, COO of iLamp Florida, added:

"The comprehensive capabilities of iLamp make it a game-changer in smart city solutions. Its modular design, ease of installation, and environmental benefits ensure that it is not only effective but also sustainable. We are committed to delivering tangible, real-world results that make a difference in the lives of Floridians."

Florida, as one of the largest states in the U.S., has monumental potential for implementing iLamp technology due to its underlit streets and neighborhoods. This agreement, valued at $20,000,000 between iLamp Florida and Conflow Power Group, This Technology offers benefits beyond mere lamp posts in the ground. The overall offering includes both funding and revenue generating technologies that can be modularly added to the iLamp system, benefiting both commercial and municipal entities.

iLamp Florida’s revolutionary street lighting system is not just for municipalities but also offers powerful solutions for commercial developers, electricity producers, and homeowners. The iLamp system provides overnight lighting for enhanced security in neighborhoods, industrial parks, medical, and retail centers without impacting the grid or the environment.

Intelligent modules available for the iLamp system enable integration into smart city systems for enhanced communications and data-driven applications. These include air quality sensors, Wi-Fi, 360-degree cameras, and even gunshot detection. These capabilities improve monitoring, leading to faster emergency response and better adaptability to environmental and traffic conditions.

Full implementation of iLamp Florida promises to contribute to the health of the local economy by creating jobs in manufacturing, assembly, installation, software development, maintenance, and management of the iLamp system.

Key Benefits of iLamp Technology include:

Improved Safety: Enhanced illumination protects pedestrians, cyclists, road, and public transportation users, reducing road and traffic accidents.

Crime Reduction: Studies show that improved street lighting can halve outdoor index crime in a neighborhood, making public spaces usable after dark.

Community Engagement: Better lighting encourages social activities, commerce, and interactions after dark, fostering a sense of community and improving quality of life.

Increased Property Values: Street lighting correlates with increased property values, with even a 1% reduction in crime leading to a 0.5% to 1% increase in property values.

Environmental Friendliness: iLamp is designed to be extremely robust, easy to install and maintain, and environmentally friendly. Its self-powered, off-grid capabilities ensure a reliable and secure light source unaffected by external conditions.

About Conflow Power Group:

Conflow Power Group is a global technology aggregator with extensive manufacturing capabilities and years of experience in product development and electronics. Their flagship product, iLamp, integrates a variety of smart city applications, making it the most comprehensive streetlighting solution available. The company continually enhances iLamp’ s capabilities, ensuring it remains at the forefront of smart city technology.

About iLamp Florida:

iLamp Florida is dedicated to improving the safety, prosperity, and social engagement of Florida's communities through advanced street lighting solutions. By partnering with like-minded people and companies, iLamp Florida aims to deliver tangible, real-world results that serve and uplift communities across the state.