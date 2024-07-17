Submit Release
Ferrari Star Driver Dylan Medler sets track record at Watkins Glen International

Dylan Medler sets the lap record for a Ferrari 296 Challenge Car at the Watkins Glen International Race Track.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dylan Medler, Championship Leader in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America Championship, sets the lap record for a Ferrari 296 Challenge Car at the Watkins Glen International Race Track.

During Sunday’s qualifying, Medler put his car on pole with a blistering time of 1:44:859. This is the fastest recorded lap in a 296 Challenge Car.

Medler showed strong performances for the entire weekend: he finished 3rd in the Saturday race.

On Sunday, Medler set the track record during qualifying. He led the race from start to finish showing amazing race pace, but ultimately finished in 5th place due to a 15 second time penalty.

Medler will be competing in the European Ferrari Challenge series on July 27 and July 28 at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France.
He will be back competing in the North American Ferrari Challenge series on August 24 and August 25 at the Sonoma Raceway in California.

Medler races for The Collection – Ferrari of Miami.

M E Hardware
Chelgate Limited
+44 7775 925274
mhardware@chelgate.com

