SUZUKI KATANA-THEMED PIZZA CUTTERS, LICENSED AND SUPERVISED by SUZUKI, RESERVATIONS NOW OPEN

CAMSHOP.JP, a Japanese novelty brand, has started accepting reservations for the first production run of 2,000 units of SUZUKI KATANA-shaped pizza cutters.

HAKUSAN, 石川県, 日本, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CAMSHOP.JP (FAITH Inc.), a brand specializing in vehicle-themed household goods, introduces a pizza cutter faithfully replicating Suzuki's beloved Katana, cherished among enthusiasts.

The pizza cutter officially licensed by Suzuki is now available for pre-order on CAMSHOP.JP's official website, with the initial production run of 2000 units launched.

This product named "PIZZA Cutter-na," inspired by Suzuki's sports bike GSX1100S KATANA, is a pizza cutter designed for sharp and precise pizza slicing. The name "Cutter-na" is a playful Japanese wordplay combining "KATANA" and "cutter." This clever naming and bold product development have garnered significant attention on social media and television.

The front wheel serves as the pizza cutter, and it comes with a holder for display when not in use.

This pizza cutter is recommended for those who want to feel the presence of the Katana in their daily lives. It is also sure to be a delightful surprise gift for motorcycle enthusiasts.

[Product Details]

Dimensions: 18cm x 6cm

Weight: 85g

Package Dimensions: 23.5cm x 21.5cm

Package Weight: 188g

Blade: Stainless Steel

Body: ABS Resin

Comes with a stand part. Care Instructions: Not dishwasher or microwave safe

Country of Manufacture: China

"Global Purchasing Options"

The “World Shopping” feature on CAMSHOP.JP’s official site allows customers from 228 countries to purchase this product online.

[About CAMSHOP.JP]

CAMSHOP.JP, operated by Faith Inc. based in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, specializes in officially licensed automotive products. The company offers a range of merchandise including apparel and accessories, all under the banner of various automotive licenses.