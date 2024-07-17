Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Introduces Exclusive Book Direct Benefits with Best Rate Guarantee for Sri Lanka Resorts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has introduced an enhanced set of book direct benefits for Sri Lanka Resorts, accompanied by a Best Rate Guarantee, ensuring guests receive the most competitive rates available. Under this guarantee, if guests find a lower rate elsewhere, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts will match it and provide an additional 15% discount.
In addition to competitive pricing, guests booking directly can enjoy complimentary signature benefits. These include options such as free stays for children and complimentary excursions, which can be combined with selected offers including spa treatments and yoga sessions to enhance their stay experience. Guests can select two out of five of these available perks per Resort, while those booking suites at Cinnamon Bentota Beach enjoy seven perks, from which they can choose two.
Discover the beauty and hospitality of Sri Lanka through the eight exceptional properties of Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts, each offering unique experiences and world-class amenities. Whether you seek a luxurious beachfront escape at Cinnamon Bentota Beach or Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, a wild adventure at Cinnamon Wild Yala, or a serene retreat at Cinnamon Lodge Habarana or Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, we have something special for every traveller. Experience the vibrant culture at Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, the rustic charm of Habarana Village by Cinnamon, or the coastal paradise of Trinco Blu by Cinnamon.
With the updated book direct benefits, Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts are excited to enhance guest experience, build lasting loyalty, and ensure guests have the best stay possible at the Resort properties. Book directly with Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts and to unlock exclusive perks and elevate your stay.
For more information about the Best Rate Guarantee and to make a reservation, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com.
Dinali Ruhunuhewa
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
