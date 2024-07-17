Permian Basin International Oil Show Board Donates $310,000

Permian Basin International Oil Show

$310,000 donated to Local Educational Institutions to Cultivate Future Energy Industry Leaders by PBIOS!

We are proud to support UTPB in their mission to educate and train the future leaders and professionals of our industry” — Martin Graves, 2025 PBIOS President

MIDLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Permian Basin International Oil Show (PBIOS) Board is proud to announce the donation of $310,000 to local educational institutions to support programs aimed at cultivating the next generation of professionals in the energy industry. This year, the funds will be distributed as follows: $100,000 to The University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB), $80,000 to Midland College, $80,000 to Odessa College, and $50,000 to Texas Tech University.

Since 2007, the PBIOS board of directors has donated a total of $1.71 million to local colleges, reinforcing their commitment to education in the oil and gas sector. The primary purpose of PBIOS, held in October of odd-numbered years, is to provide education, information, and activities directly related to the oil and gas industry.

We would like to invite local industry professionals and media outlets to join us for the presentation ceremony on Monday, July 22 at 3:00 p.m. in the 1st floor foyer of the UTPB Engineering building, located at 11105 TX-191, Midland, TX 79707.

“We are proud to support UTPB in their mission to educate and train the future leaders and professionals of our industry,” stated Martin Graves, 2025 PBIOS President. “Their efforts are vital to both our industry and our community. These donations extend beyond engineering students as it includes those in the technical trades, including welders, truck drivers, technicians, and other critical roles needed in the most active basin in the country.”

Graves highlighted the significance of the technical programs at Odessa and Midland College, saying, “The graduates from UTPB, including young engineers and business students, are crucial. Equally important are those who chose technical trades over traditional college educations by attending technical programs at Odessa and Midland College. These dedicated and talented local graduates are essential to our industry's growth and often drive the innovation our region is famous for.”

Tony Fry, PBIOS Executive Director, remarked, “The Permian Basin is where oilfield innovation and technology have emerged strongly within 100 miles of Midland and Odessa over the last decade. The young men and women educated at our local colleges and universities are indispensable to the success of our industry and region. The PBIOS board is honored to support these institutions, funding programs essential for future innovations needed to meet the increasing energy demands of our nation.”

Spanning its history back to 1940, the Permian Basin International Oil Show stands as one of the most enduring and extensive oil and gas exhibitions globally. Over the decades, this prestigious international event has consistently unveiled the forefront of industry technology, paid homage to the industry's rich history, fostered connections among individuals from every corner of the oil and gas sector and supported local colleges to help fund essential programs to educate and train future industry professionals. Visit https://pbioilshow.org for more information.