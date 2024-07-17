New Group Home for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities Opens in Watrous

CANADA, July 17 - Released on July 16, 2024

A Government of Saskatchewan investment is ensuring individuals with intellectual disabilities in Watrous now have a new, safe and fully accessible home, operated by Interlake Human Resources Corporation (IHRC). In addition to $1.4 million in construction funding from the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, the Ministry of Social Services is providing approximately $505,000 in annual operating funding.

"Our government is proud to support IHRC in the operation of this new group home," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Group homes like this ensure individuals with intellectual disabilities have the opportunity to fully participate in their community to the best of their ability."

This new group home provides a safe and sustainable living space for four individuals with intellectual disabilities in the Watrous community. Two individuals that previously resided in IHRC's group home in Nokomis, have relocated to this new home in Watrous, and the process of accepting individuals for the remaining two spaces is currently underway. The group home will provide personal care supervision, support, and other programming based on each resident's person-centred plans.

IHRC is a community-based organization that offers various vocational and residential services for adults with intellectual disabilities. Committed to fostering independence, IHRC strives to improve the quality of life for its program participants in their workplaces, homes, and communities. Currently, IHRC operates a four-space group home and provides community-based day programming and supported living services for 16 individuals in the Watrous area.

"The Board of Directors, management, staff and residents of Interlake Human Resources are very appreciative and pleased that the Ministry of Social Services has invested in our organization by funding this group home for us and the people we support," Interlake Human Resources Corporation Executive Director Angela Silzer said. "Their investment and confidence in our agency allow us provide a richer, more fulfilling life for the residents of the home. Having this home in Watrous enables the residents to attend our active day program, increases the potential and opportunity for employment and volunteer experiences, and offers a wide variety of recreational, social and leisure activities to take part in. The group home truly allows for a greater sense of community inclusion and an enriched life for our individuals."

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. Community Living Service Delivery supports people with intellectual disabilities using a person-centred service delivery approach by helping them access a variety of community-based services so they can live as independently as possible within their own communities. You can learn more about person-centred culture at Person Centred Saskatchewan.

