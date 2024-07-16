Governor Abbott Announces Deployment Of Texas Law Enforcement Support For Republican National Convention

TEXAS, July 16 - July 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas has deployed law enforcement resources to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week to assist with law enforcement support at the Republican National Convention.

"As the nation continues to process the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump and grieve the tragic loss of innocent life, now more than ever, it is critical that we stand together to protect our fellow Americans against those who wish us harm," said Governor Abbott. "Texas has deployed law enforcement personnel to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to ensure there are ample security resources present to safeguard attendees. I thank the over 100 members of law enforcement who are dedicating a week of service to their fellow Americans in Wisconsin. Texas will always step up to ensure law and order and protect Americans."

Texas stands ready to support the Democratic National Convention in August if requested.

105 personnel from the following departments have deployed to support law enforcement operations for this event:

Austin Police Department — 27 personnel

Dallas Police Department — 13 personnel

Fort Worth Police Department — 46 personnel

McAllen Police Department — 19 personnel

These personnel began their 7-day deployment on July 13 and are scheduled to return home on July 19. This deployment is coordinated under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). Mission-related costs are expected to be reimbursed by officials in Wisconsin.

The Emergency Management Assistance Compact is a state-to-state mutual aid system that enables states to provide assistance and share resources with another state in response to a disaster or emergency. EMAC members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy, and be reimbursed for mission-related costs. For more information, visit emacweb.org.