PEI’s Department of Education updates cell phone use policy

CANADA, July 16 - The Province announced today a new ministerial directive on restricting cell phone use in Island schools following national trends and the feedback heard from Island educators.

To enhance student focus and to create more conducive learning environments, the updated policy will prohibit the use of cellular devices in the classroom effective this upcoming school year. Teachers will still maintain the flexibility to allow students in grades 7-12 to use devices in class for educational purposes. Exceptions will be in place when learners need access to their devices for special education or medical purposes.

“In an increasingly modern and technologically advanced world, cell phone use has become a staple in our day to day lives, including our Island classrooms. We know that these devices can be a powerful tool, but we also know that they are becoming an all-too-common distraction in our classrooms. The decision to limit the use of when cell phones should be used in our Island schools is another important step forward to improve healthy and safe learning experiences and environments for Island students, teachers and staff alike.” - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

The Department of Education and Early Years continue to work on developing further guidelines to support teachers and staff’s decisions to effectively use technology in the classroom.

