Minimum wage to increase

CANADA, April 11 - Minimum wage in Prince Edward Island will increase incrementally to $17 per hour by April 1, 2026.

On October 1, 2025, the rate will increase from $16 to $16.50 per hour.

On April 1, 2026, the rate will increase from $16.50 to $17 per hour.

The Employment Standards Board reviews minimum wage annually and provides their recommendation to government.

For more information visit Minimum Wage Order (Board and Lodging).

Media contact:

Brooke Miller

Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

bmmiller@gov.pe.ca

