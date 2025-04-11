Minimum wage to increase
CANADA, April 11 - Minimum wage in Prince Edward Island will increase incrementally to $17 per hour by April 1, 2026.
On October 1, 2025, the rate will increase from $16 to $16.50 per hour.
On April 1, 2026, the rate will increase from $16.50 to $17 per hour.
The Employment Standards Board reviews minimum wage annually and provides their recommendation to government.
For more information visit Minimum Wage Order (Board and Lodging).
